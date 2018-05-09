Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening

To RSVP or learn more about Birchwood at Brambleton, home shoppers can contact New Home Specialist Amy Dooling at (301) 273-7525 or NewHomes@whihomes.com.

Home shoppers will have the opportunity to tour the model homes, reserve their homesite — even choose and personalize their Craftsman Bungalow floor plan.

Three Craftsman Bungalow designs are available at Birchwood at Brambleton from the upper $500's. The Patuxent, the Fairwinds and the Hanover can be personalized to include up to four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 2,993 square feet. The Patuxent and the Fairwinds designs have a respective model available to tour.

These attached homes go far beyond traditional townhome design and feel. The homes feature spacious, open floor plans, available 3-stop elevators and main-level owner's suite options for comfortable day-to-day living. Available rooftop terraces create a perfect place to entertain guests or to relax at the end of the day.

Winchester's HomeSmart™ technology will be built into each home, providing a variety of home automation features that make daily living more accessible, more convenient and more energy efficient.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Birchwood at Brambleton," Winchester Homes Marketing Manager Lisa Conyer said. "We know home shoppers will love the active lifestyle amenities and our Craftsman Bungalows are the perfect home designs to complement this lifestyle."

Choosing a new Winchester home at Birchwood at Brambleton means enjoying all the benefits of this 55+ Active Lifestyle Community, where residents enjoy a range of fun social amenities.

Once completed, the community clubhouse will serve as the centerpiece, with indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor kitchens, game rooms, social rooms, a yoga studio and more. Also coming soon are biking and walking trails, a community garden, fishing pier and outdoor fitness stations.

About Winchester® Homes

For 35 years, Winchester Homes, Inc. has successfully provided homebuyers with the "Your Home, Your Way®" homebuilding experience. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in the Washington D.C. metro area. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior and high-quality design for its buyers. In addition, Camberley by Winchester Homes is a luxury brand that offers homebuyers unparalleled choice when it comes to selecting their future home. Winchester Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com/.

