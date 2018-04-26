Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5

All are invited to visit the community to enjoy catered food and drinks, as well as tours of the Sullivan. The event will run from 11am to 4pm at 5013 Harvest Grove Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.

To learn more about the Sullivan model and other designs available at West Grove, interested shoppers can contact New Home Specialist Amy Dooling at (301) 273-7525 or NewHomes@whihomes.com.

Nestled off of quiet Westbrook Road near Fair Lakes, West Grove features just 24 homesites in a pleasant wooded setting along two welcoming cul-de-sacs. This scenic community offers the choice of three new luxury home designs: The Alexander, the Wright and the Sullivan.

Home shoppers can select from a range of personalization options to build the home of their dreams. Floor plans feature up to 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, and interior footprints range from 3,191 to 5,816 square feet. Pricing starts from the upper $900's.

Each new home design features spacious, open floor plans and exceptional luxury finishes. Popular upgrades available include main-level suites, outdoor living areas, stunning stone- and brick-front elevations and finished basements.

Winchester Homes also provides its HomeSmart™ technology package in every new home at West Grove, providing a variety of home automation features that make daily living easier, more convenient and more energy efficient.

"Opportunities for new construction are few and far-between inside Fairfax," Winchester Homes Marketing Manager Lisa Conyer said. "So when the chance arose, we knew home shoppers would be excited about West Grove's location. Now we're so excited to reveal our new luxury homes that were specially designed to complement the scenic setting."

Mature trees along Westbrook Road provide ample privacy. Yet, West Grove's accessibility is just as attractive. Outside the neighborhood, Westbrook Road quickly connects to Stringfellow Road, providing easy access to a range of commuter routes, including Lee Highway, Route 50 and I-66. The community also offers access to great Fairfax County schools including Colin Powell Elementary, Lanier Middle and Fairfax High.

About Winchester® Homes

For 35 years, Winchester Homes, Inc. has successfully provided homebuyers with the "Your Home, Your Way®" homebuilding experience. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in the Washington D.C. metro area. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior and high-quality design for its buyers. In addition, Camberley by Winchester Homes is a luxury brand that offers homebuyers unparalleled choice when it comes to selecting their future home. Winchester Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com/.

Contact: Lisa Conyer

Phone: 301-803-4800

Email: Lisa.Conyer@whihomes.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winchester-homes-hosting-grand-opening-for-west-grove-in-fairfax-on-may-5-300637335.html

SOURCE Winchester Homes

Related Links

http://www.WinchesterHomes.com

