Winchester Homes Wins Big at the Great American Living Awards 2019

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Homes received six awards across the categories of design, land planning, marketing and sales during the Great American Living Awards held on October 10, 2019, in McLean, Virginia. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

Winchester Homes' marketing efforts were most highly recognized, with Winchester Homes taking the Jim Vance Public Relations Award for their new branding campaign, "Empowering You." The new look for Winchester Homes takes a consumer-first, human-focused approach to help make their home shoppers the hero of their own stories as they build their dream home. The roll-out of a new website in connection with the new brand was also recognized and awarded Best Website - National Builder.

"It feels like the competition gets stronger every year at GALA," said Julie Dillon, Winchester Homes' Director of Marketing. "It's an honor for Winchester Homes to be recognized in so many different categories by our Industry peers."

Final additions to Winchester Homes' accolades in the marketing category included an award of merit for Best Printed Brochure — Individual Community for their townhome community of Chapman Row at Twinbrook Metro. Combining aspirational visuals with detailed descriptions and a powerful brand story, this eye-catching brochure defines a clear vision of the opportunities that life has to offer at this community.

The builder's community of Chapman Row at Twinbrook Metro was also celebrated for its development plan, receiving an award of merit for Best Innovative Land Planning — Residential.

For their product, Winchester Homes was recognized for the Sullivan single family home design at West Grove in Fairfax, VA. The design was named Best Design and Architecture, Detached Homes on Lots Under 7,000 Square Feet — Over $850,000.

Celebrating the individuals behind the brand, Winchester Homes' New Home Advisor Randy Lee was named Outstanding Sales Person, Attached Homes — $400,000-$550,000 for his work at the community of Glenmont MetroCentre in Silver Spring, MD.

About Winchester® Homes

For four decades, Winchester Homes, Inc. has provided homebuyers with expertly crafted and highly personalized homes. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the Mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in Maryland and Northern Virginia. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior, quality design for its buyers. Winchester Homes was awarded a 2018 Nationals℠ Silver Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com/.

Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Contact: Julie Dillon

Phone: (301) 803-4722

Email: Julie.Dillon@whihomes.com

SOURCE Winchester Homes

