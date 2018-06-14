Winchester Interconnect Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Shanghai Phoenix Communication and Technology

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SPCT is a producer of custom high-mix, low-volume cable assemblies. SPCT helps customers across Asia, Europe and North America, design, manufacture and sell high-performing, innovative equipment and systems. The acquisition of SPCT increases Winchester's capabilities in Asia and adds to its existing product offerings in the medical and life sciences market.

Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Winchester, said "We are excited to announce the first acquisition in Asia in Winchester's history. The acquisition of Shanghai Phoenix further strengthens our capabilities and provides more access to the strategic medical and life sciences market."

John Pless, Partner at Snow Phipps, said "The acquisition of Shanghai Phoenix exemplifies Winchester's ability to acquire businesses strategic to their growth plans no matter where they are in the world. Winchester continues to be a market leader of connectivity solutions to customers across the globe."

ABOUT WINCHESTER INTERCONNECT CORPORATION

For over 75 years, Winchester has been a leading provider of custom engineered interconnect solutions for diverse, growing end markets requiring high reliability and application specific expertise. Winchester's world class design and engineering capabilities enable it to solve interconnect problems when downtime of the application can result in significant economic losses to the customer. The Company's complex, custom connectors and engineered cable assemblies transmit power and data to numerous global, blue-chip OEMs. Winchester's strategic global footprint, supported by nine centers of excellence, provide local engineering and sales support to its customers. For more information about Winchester, visit http://www.winconn.com/.

ABOUT SNOW PHIPPS GROUP

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. Snow Phipps has made 23 platform investments and over 45 add-on acquisitions. The firm has been investing Snow Phipps III, L.P., with $913 million of total commitments, since 2016. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

