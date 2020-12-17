WinCo Foods Bringing New Gifting Options to Consumers During Holiday 2020 with Blackhawk Network Gift Card Partnership

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday shopping habits and trends continue to change throughout 2020, today, Blackhawk Network announced that WinCo Foods, an employee-owned grocery store operating more than 129 stores across the western United States, has launched a new set of gift card offerings in-store for shoppers. The new gift card program brings the convenience of a wide variety of holiday gifting and shopping options to consumers at WinCo. Using Blackhawk's end-to-end suite of services, the partnership enables WinCo Foods to provide an even more convenient experience for customers, offering new multi-store original content gift cards to shoppers as part of their in-store experience.

As consumers head into the peak holiday season, gift cards continue to be the most requested gift on Americans' wish lists as they have been for the past 14 years[1]. According to a recent study from Blackhawk Network2, more than half of consumers surveyed (52%) report that they are more likely to buy more gift cards this holiday season than in previous years. Respondents expect to purchase 10 gift cards this year on average—double what they reported last year.

"As we continue to see changes to the way people shop and gift in 2020, the addition of new gift card offerings is a fantastic step for both WinCo as well as its customers," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, Blackhawk Network. "WinCo is an exceptional retailer who has embraced both gift card best practices and exciting new products."

WinCo Foods is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the country, known for being the "Supermarket Low Price Leader" in each of the 10 states it operates.

Blackhawk works with more than 1,000 brands and card partners, is in more than 200,000 retail locations in 28 countries, including a presence in EMEA and APAC, and connects with more than 300 million shoppers worldwide each week. For more information about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com .

About Blackhawk Network:

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About WinCo Foods:

WinCo Foods is an employee owned company founded in 1967 in Boise, Idaho. WinCo operates as a regional discount supermarket company currently employing over 19,000 individuals and operating 129 stores and 6 distribution centers in the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Texas. Visit https://www.wincofoods.com/ to learn more.

1 Holiday 2020 By the Numbers, NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics October 2020 Consumer Holiday Survey.

2 BrandedPay™: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12 and March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.

