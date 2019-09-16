WinCup First in U.S. to Produce Marine and Soil Biodegradable Straws

"We're proud to be at the forefront of this important initiative," says Michael Winters, President of WinCup Foodservice. "We understand the need for disposable products to have a better end-of-life story, and these straws are a realistic and promising step forward." As the demand for off-premise disposable products surges, so does the desire for more environmentally friendly to-go ware that meets consumer performance expectations.

PHAs are naturally occurring and they biodegrade in marine and soil environments. The PHA resin used to manufacture the phade™ straws and stirrers will be certified by TUV/Vincotte for: biodegradability in marine, and soil environments; as well as home and industrial compostable environments. Additionally, compared to alternative substrates, PHA straws performance will be very similar to that of traditional polypropylene straws—a welcome development to customers who are frustrated with the poor performance and customer experience of alternative paper straws that tend to get soggy and collapse.

With this exciting new product, WinCup also hopes to start a dialogue with state and local legislators as they consider straw legislation. Single use plastics laws and programs should be designed to encourage and reward this type of product innovation.

Wincup's phade™ straws and stirrers are just the beginning of our product development with this exciting new substrate. "We're looking at the ways bioplastics and PHAs can really change the conversation around disposables," Winters explained. "At WinCup, we intend to continue to lead the industry in innovative products that satisfy every aspect of the consumer experience."

About WinCup Inc.

Based in Stone Mountain, GA, WinCup is a leading manufacturer of disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and guaranteeing superior customer service. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com .

SOURCE WinCup

Related Links

https://wincup.com

