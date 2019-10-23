Wind & Wine Croatia Announces New Sailing Options for 2020 Season

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind & Wine Croatia , the sailing and wine discovery experience along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, announces its upcoming second season (Spring/Summer 2020) with even more options for travelers.

Wind &Wine Croatia now offers two categories of sailing yachts to choose from: Prestige and Elite. The new Elite category of sailing yachts is a step above when it comes to luxury amenities and space to spread out. Perfect for larger groups, or even for smaller groups who just want more room, these new sailboat and catamaran options range in size from 60- to 90-feet, and can accommodate up to 10 passengers (the largest is even equipped with its own professional chef). The Prestige category offers yachts and catamarans ranging from 45- to 60-feet and accommodate from six to eight passengers. Yachts in both categories are fully crewed with Captain and Host.

In addition, there are now two options when it comes to the itinerary. Guests can opt for the Full or the Mini program. The Full program allows guests to come aboard on day 1 and not have to make one single decision for the remainder of the trip. All meals and excursions are planned in advance. For guests who prefer to be more spontaneous, the Mini program includes one winery visit, one land tour and two dinners. The remainder of the time can be filled in whatever way the guests choose. (Of course Wind & Wine Croatia crew will be available for any recommendations and/or to make reservations.)

Wind & Wine Croatia takes small groups (6 - 10 passengers) on week-long experiential sailing trips along the Dalmatian Coast onboard modern sailing yachts and catamarans, visiting hand-selected wineries and learning about Croatian wines with winemakers and experts in the field. The trip also includes guided excursions to historic islands and under-the-radar towns, meals with wine pairings, and plenty of time for swimming and water activities in the crystal waters of the Adriatic.

Each yacht/catamaran offers modern amenities including the tranquility and privacy of double-bed cabins, each with their own bathroom. Prices for the 7-day trips start at $3,000 per person and include accommodation, docking/marina fees and land/sea transfers as listed on the itinerary and may also include (depending on the program chosen) meals, alcohol, excursions and tours. Customized experiences are also available upon request.

About Wind & Wine Croatia

Wind & Wine Croatia is an innovative adventure travel company that takes small groups on week-long sailing trips and organizes custom, curated winery experiences in the Dalmatian Islands. Learn more and book your trip at www.windandwinecroatia.com. Follow @WindWineCroatia on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Greiner

Wind & Wine Croatia

6514 Washington Street #3745

Yountville, CA 94599

707.241.4800

www.windandwinecroatia.com

SOURCE Wind & Wine Croatia

Related Links

http://www.windandwinecroatia.com

