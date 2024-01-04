Wind Anemometers Market Forecast Report 2020-2030 - Increasing in Use of Wind Anemometers in Aviation and Weather Monitoring Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Anemometers Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Measuring Type, Anemometers Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wind anemometers market size was valued at US$ 164.31 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 273.32 million by 2030. The wind anemometers market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The North American wind anemometers market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to hold the largest wind anemometers market share during the forecast period. Wind sensors are widely used in autonomous aircraft vehicles to sense weather changes and perform safer take-offs and landings. With the increase in the adoption of autonomous aircraft vehicles, the demand for wind anemometer is increasing. By knowing the application of wind anemometers, various engineers across the globe are developing wind anemometers for application in autonomous aircraft.

Across North America, wind turbines play a significant role in producing clean energy. Several entities, such as the United States Wind Turbine Database (USWTDB), provide the locations of land-based and offshore wind turbines in the US. According to the United States Geological Survey, 72,731 turbines cover 43 states (plus Guam and PR). As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the most recent turbines were added to the USWTDB. Further, various market players across North America provide wind anemometer, including R. M. Young and Campbell Scientific, Inc. The presence of such players in North America contributes to the wind anemometers market growth.

The renewable sources of energy in the US are increasing significantly. According to the Regents of the University of Michigan, the US wind industry installed 13,413 megawatts (MW) of new wind capacity in 2021, carrying the cumulative total to 135,886 MW. This is the second-highest wind capacity installed in one year, representing US$ 20 billion of investment. Wind provides more than 9% of electricity nationwide, over 50% in South Dakota and Iowa, and over 30% in Oklahoma, Kansas, and North Dakota. In 2022, renewable energy sources reported ~13.1% of US primary energy consumption. Renewable energy sources accounted for approximately 21.5% of total utility-scale electricity generation. Wind anemometers are widely used to measure wind speed and transmit wind speed data to the controller. Hence, with the growing renewable energy sources, the demand for wind anemometers is increasing significantly in the country, contributing to the wind anemometers market growth.

Based application, the wind anemometers market is segmented into offshore and onshore. The onshore segment held the largest share in the wind anemometers market. The onshore wind power turbines are becoming important due to their electricity generation application. Various countries are using onshore wind power turbines for the generation of electricity. For instance, according to America Clean Power, as of 2022, 70,000 wind turbines across the US were generating clean, reliable power. Wind power capacity totals 146 GW, making it the country's fourth-largest source of electricity generation. The generated wind power is sufficient to serve approximately 46 million American homes as the wind anemometer measures the gas flow in turbulent flow conditions. Thus, the increase in onshore wind power turbines for electricity generation propels the wind anemometers market growth.

The increasing need for advanced instruments for monitoring velocity air pressure is propelling the demand for anemometers globally. The increasing number of wind power projects globally is boosting the demand for wind anemometers. Various players across the globe are providing anemometers for the wind-turbine siting, air-quality monitoring, and other applications.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand For Renewable Energy Sources

Growing Awareness Of Climate Change

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment And Maintenance Costs

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities

Development Of Advanced And Innovative Wind Anemometers

Increasing in Use of Wind Anemometers in Aviation and Weather Monitoring Applications

Future Trends

Development of Offshore Wind Farms

