Wind Creek Bethlehem Names New GM

Ms. McCracken steps into the role as Wind Creek launches initiatives which will further enhance the property's position in the region. Kathy is a long-tenured veteran of the gaming industry, with a deep background in operations, marketing, and systems. She has been with the property since its pre-opening and most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Marketing and Operations.

James Dorris, President & CEO of Wind Creek, said: "Kathy brings upbeat and collaborative leadership to the property. Her ability to help the employees continue through the ongoing expansion efforts will be invaluable. We are very pleased that she is willing to lead the team to establish Wind Creek Bethlehem as the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Northeast." Dorris also noted of Carr that, "Brian did a fantastic job keeping the staff and employees focused and committed to the property during the time that it took for the sale to close. We wish him well as he moves on to explore his next opportunities."

Wind Creek has been vocal about continued investment in its Bethlehem location. The company recently received approval to begin construction on a second hotel tower and convention space and plans redevelopment of Machine Shop #2 into an Indoor Water Park and entertainment complex. With the strong leadership of McCracken in the top spot, the property is now poised to take that monumental step forward.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

About The Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands of residents.

