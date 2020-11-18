Wind Creek Bethlehem Opens Sportsbook Powered by Betfred Sports

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality and Betfred USA Sports have announced the opening of the newest sportsbook in Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Bethlehem on Wednesday November 18, 2020. The sportsbook is the first for Wind Creek in the US, and the third for Betfred Sports which has opened sportsbooks at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, IA and Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, CO.

The sportsbook, which is located in the space formerly occupied by Buddy V's Ristorante, is the culmination of a deal that was signed in January of this year. It features two state-of-the-art video walls, 31 individual TVs, three betting windows and eight self-service betting kiosks, in addition to multiple viewing areas and a sports pub for food and beverage.

Jay Dorris, President & CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality said, "Opening the Sportsbook at Wind Creek Bethlehem provides yet another exciting gaming opportunity for our Guests. Partnering with Betfred USA Sports will allow us to bring a first-class sports betting experience in a high energy environment to the property."

Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports said, "We're extremely excited about our partnership with Wind Creek Hospitality and couldn't be happier with the launch of our third US-based sportsbook in one year. Pennsylvania is a massive sports betting market, and we look forward to making Wind Creek Bethlehem a go-to destination for sports bettors."

Wind Creek Hospitality and Betfred USA Sports will hold a grand opening for invited Guests on November 21, 2020 to formally introduce the sportsbook to the local market. The retail launch will be followed by the launch of the online Sportsbook powered by Betfred Sports in the Wind Creek Casino mobile applications in the coming weeks.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands.

Media Contacts:

Betfred Sports

Melissa Castillo

[email protected]

725-221-3810

Wind Creek Hospitality

Julia Corwin

[email protected]

484-777-7911

SOURCE Betfred USA Sports

Related Links

betfred.com

