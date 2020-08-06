Wind Creek Casino launches Pala Interactive powered Online Gaming Platform in Pennsylvania

ATMORE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality and Pala Interactive, today announced the full public launch of Wind Creek Casino's online gaming platform in the state of Pennsylvania powered by Pala Interactive.

As part of this partnership, Pala will provide Wind Creek with its online player account management system and real money casino. In addition to the online gambling offering, Wind Creek will be adding Pala content to its existing free-to-play social casino platform.

"Pala Interactive is honored to have been selected as Wind Creek's technology partner," said Pala's CEO Jim Ryan. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the launch of the Wind Creek real money online casino on July 24th. This launch represents completion of the first phase of a multi-stage real money and social casino plan. The next phase will be the introduction of the Wind Creek sports betting offering in partnership with BetFred USA Sports and Scientific Games Corporation, expected to launch later this Fall.

"Pala Interactive has been a great partner supporting our needs throughout the preparation for this launch. We are impressed by the quality of their online gaming platform, their knowledge and guidance related to all matters necessary to securing regulatory approval, supplier content, payment and other relevant supply agreements. Together we are positioned to deliver our customers a state-of-the-art online gaming experience and we look forward to a long-term and successful relationship," said Jay Dorris, President & CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality.

About Pala Interactive

Founded in 2013, Pala Interactive LLC anticipated the growth of online gaming opportunities in the United States and now provides its proprietary Online Gaming Platform for real money and social gaming.

The Pala Interactive Online Gaming Platform consists of proprietary technology which includes player account management system, online casino and poker products complimented by our integrated sports platform, relevant marketing tool integrations and optional customer and marketing support services.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands.

