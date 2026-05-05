Wind Creek Chicago Southland Awarded LEED® Silver Building Certification

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Chicago Southland has been awarded the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, recognizing the property's commitment to efficient design and low-emitting construction materials that work to minimize ecological impact.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland receives LEED® Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing the property’s commitment to sustainable design, energy efficiency, and environmentally responsible development.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Wind Creek Chicago Southland, which broke ground in 2022 and opened in 2024, exemplifies this commitment through its forward-thinking approach to environmentally responsible development.

From the start, sustainability shaped Wind Creek Chicago Southland, beginning with the selection of a high-priority site that redeveloped previously used land, allowing the project to limit environmental disruption and preserve natural areas. Best-in-class water metering, green power, and carbon offset programs help reduce resource use and emissions, while heat island reduction strategies assist to prevent localized temperature increases.

"The work of innovative building projects like Wind Creek Chicago Southland is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built and operated," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs, and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health."

Low-emitting construction materials, enhanced acoustic performance, and comprehensive indoor air quality (IAQ) strategies further elevate the property—supporting the comfort, health, and overall well-being of Guests and Team Members.

"We're always focused on long-term impact and that includes strengthening the communities we serve," said Brent Pinkston, EVP Chief Operating Officer at Wind Creek Hospitality. "This recognition speaks to how we're investing in the Southland by not only creating a destination, but also supporting a sustainable future for the places our Team Members and Guests call home."

About Wind Creek Hospitality:

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

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SOURCE Wind Creek Chicago Southland