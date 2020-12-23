Wind Creek Hospitality and Betfred USA Sports Launches Online Sports Betting in Pennsylvania

ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality and Betfred USA Sports announced today the launch of their online sports betting platform in Pennsylvania. The announcement comes just one month after The Sportsbook at Wind Creek Bethlehem opened the retail location in the space formerly occupied by Buddy V's Ristorante.

Guests physically located in Pennsylvania can now place sport wagers via the Wind Creek Casino online platforms. The full array of sporting events and wagering options available at The Sportsbook can now be accessed from anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through standard web browsers or the native mobile apps.

Ken Rohman, Chief Marketing Officer of Wind Creek Hospitality said "Launching the online Sportsbook provides a dynamic element to our online gaming experience that enables our Guests to engage with us and play from anywhere they like while in PA without requiring any travelling. We are proud to add online sports betting to the Wind Creek Casino online portfolio, and close out 2020 with yet another offering for our valued Guests."

Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports added, "We're excited to formally launch online sports wagering in Pennsylvania with our partners at Wind Creek Hospitality following the successful launch of the retail sportsbook earlier this Fall. We look forward to bringing over a decade of online bookmaking experience to the Commonwealth and delivering the best sports betting experience to Wind Creek guests."

To learn more, visit https://play.windcreekcasino.com

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

