Wind Creek Hospitality to Acquire Birmingham Racecourse and Casino

ATMORE, Ala., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Alabama's leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry -- Wind Creek Hospitality, owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, and the McGregor family, owners of Birmingham Racecourse and Casino and Victoryland Casino -- today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Wind Creek will acquire the Birmingham Racecourse. The sale is expected to be finalized by early 2025.

Wind Creek will transform the Birmingham Racecourse into a premier entertainment destination in the Southeast and will continue to offer parimutuel and historical horse racing games currently in operation and the facility.

"For over 30 years, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our customers and employees, while generating significant tax revenue for the state of Alabama and local charities," said Lewis Benefield, President of the Birmingham Racecourse and VictoryLand. "We have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to the State of Alabama and to local schools, hospitals, charities and other organizations that need financial support."

Benefield said the McGregor family has consistently sought to enhance the gaming and entertainment options at the Birmingham Racecourse, but legislative hurdles have presented challenges.

"The people of Birmingham desire the same types of entertainment offered at other facilities in and around Alabama," Benefield said. "Unfortunately, differing state laws and enforcement actions regarding gaming have limited our ability to compete effectively. The McGregor family will now focus their efforts on VictoryLand in Macon County and advocate for unified gaming legislation in Alabama which would capture much-needed revenue for the people of Alabama."

Wind Creek Hospitality is based in Atmore and is one of the fastest growing gaming companies in the country, and it plans to expand the investments made in recent years at the Birmingham Racecourse. They will be working closely with local elected and racing officials on steps moving forward as the sale is finalized and expansion plans are developed.

"We are excited to bring the Birmingham Racecourse into the Wind Creek family," said Jay Dorris, President and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality. "The McGregor family built and has operated the Birmingham Racecourse and Casino for decades. Over those years, it became clear to us that we share many of the same goals -- providing great entertainment, attracting tourism and creating economic growth In Alabama. We are really looking forward to welcoming their employees and to moving forward together."

Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, said the tribe has already been heavily involved in the Birmingham area, supporting organizations like the Birmingham Promise, Birmingham Zoo and many others. She said Wind Creek will make this facility a major economic force for the area in creating more jobs, taxes and support for the local community.

"Birmingham is one of the most vibrant cities in America, and we feel very fortunate that this acquisition will allow us to increase the investment and deepen the relationships that we already have in Birmingham," she said. "When it comes to attracting tourism, this is an incredibly important area of the state. We are committed to building on the success of both the Birmingham Racecourse and Casino and our Wind Creek brand by ensuring that this property will keep tourist dollars here at home and provide jobs that support Alabama families."

Bryan added, "As the leader of our Tribe, I am deeply grateful to the expertise and leadership of Arthur Mothershed, a Member of our Tribal Council and Wind Creek's VP of Business Development, in representing the interests of our Tribe and our gaming business in this important acquisition and new venture."

