Wind Creek Hospitality Welcomes New Executive Officers

Venus McGhee Prince joined Wind Creek as Chief Compliance Officer earlier this year. Prince is a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and an Indian law expert. After graduating Harvard College in 1995, she went on to earn a law degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1998. Prince served the Tribe as Attorney General from 2006-2013. She then chose to serve tribes on the national level as Deputy Solicitor for Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of Interior. Most recently, she worked in the Native American Affairs team at the law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton where she assisted tribes in a variety of legal and regulatory issues pertaining to gaming and economic development. She continues to serve as Secretary for the Federal Bar Association's Indian Law Section Board and as a member of the American Law Institute.

Prince states, "I am thrilled to be back home and working with such a fantastic and dedicated team at Wind Creek! I have watched Wind Creek grow from afar the past six years, and the warmth and professionalism that Wind Creek exudes truly reflects the personalities and work ethics of each of the individual team members. It is an honor to be a part of it, and I'm looking forward to the many years to come!"

Ken Rohman joined the Wind Creek team as Chief Marketing Officer recently. Rohman, a Chicago native, is no stranger to the tradition of Southern hospitality; he spent most of his life and career in places like Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. He earned Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Baylor University and Master of Business Administration in Finance from Tulane University. For the last twenty years, Rohman has gained expertise in consumer marketing through work for ad agencies, enterprise companies, start-ups and iconic brands including Bass ProShops and Hyatt Hotels. Most recently, Rohman worked with Archer Malmo advertising of Memphis, Tenn. Outside of work, Rohman enjoys playing golf or tennis with his wife and four children, all of whom recently made Baldwin County their new home.

Rohman shares, "It's been a whirlwind of a start, but truly exciting to get to meet the individuals throughout the organization and at all of the properties. The early weeks and months are living up to and exceeding the promises of a fast-paced, hard-working environment filled with fun-loving and enthusiastic team members."

WCH President and CEO, James Dorris believes Prince and Rohman are both passion driven industry experts that serve as a crucial members of the Wind Creek executive team. Dorris states, "Rohman and Prince are both highly proficient and both demonstrate their clear understanding of our mission and purpose. I am pleased to have them on board."

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ hundreds of area residents.

