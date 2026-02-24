Wind River Holdings, LP Announces Real Estate Investment Platform

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind River Holdings, LP ("WRH"), a Greater Philadelphia–based single-family office, recently announced the formation of a dedicated real estate investment platform, Wind River Real Estate Partners ("WRREP"), backed by a significant long-term capital commitment. The firm has hired Mark Lansman as Managing Partner to lead the new platform alongside long-tenured employee, Daniel Wagner.

As Managing Partner of WRREP, Mr. Lansman is responsible for building and executing WRH's real estate investment strategy as a core component of the firm's broader investment activities. WRREP will pursue balance sheet, joint-venture equity investments focused on capitalizing ground-up multifamily and mixed-use development projects alongside experienced operators and developers.

WRREP's primary geographic focus will span the U.S. East Coast, with opportunities outside of this footprint evaluated selectively on a case-by-case basis.

"Launching a dedicated real estate platform reflects our long-term conviction in the asset class and our desire to partner with best-in-class operators," said a representative of WRH. "Mark's 'boots on the ground' experience and approach align well with our investment philosophy and objectives."

Mr. Lansman brings nearly two decades of investment experience across the full spectrum of commercial real estate. As Managing Partner, he will lead all aspects of WRREP's joint-venture investment strategy, including sourcing, evaluating, structuring, and executing new investments across target markets.

"The formation of WRREP represents an exciting time in the evolution of WRH's broader investment platform," said Mr. Lansman. "WRH's long-term capital commitment allows us to be a strategic, thoughtful, and relationship-driven partner as we execute our business plan across high barrier to entry target markets within our geographic footprint."

For more information, visit https://windriverholdings.com.

