Wind turbine bearing market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by AB SKF and Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine bearing market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,287.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.82%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,712.10 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the decreasing levelized cost of electricity of wind energy, favorable government policies, and the growth in the wind turbine market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd., Defontaine SAS, Fersa Bearings SA, Groupe Legris Industries, ILJIN Co. Ltd., IMO Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Liebherr International AG, LYC Bearing Corp., NRB Bearings Ltd., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Scheerer Bearing Corp., TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd., The Timken Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment application (onshore and offshore), product (GBMB and BBYBGB), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Onshore

Technological innovations have increased the commercialization of onshore wind generation. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), globally, 46.8 GW of onshore wind capacity was added in 2018. In addition, 75% of the new installations were in the top five countries, China , the US, Germany , India , and Brazil (in the same order). The new installations were facilitated by support mechanisms such as feed-in tariff (FiT) and production tax credit (PTC), as well as other market-based mechanisms, including tenders, auctions, and green certificates. Furthermore, favorable regulatory policies to promote onshore wind power development will augment the growth of the onshore segment of the global market during the forecast period. Thus, owing to such factors the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wind turbine bearing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine bearing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the wind turbine bearing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wind turbine bearing market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine bearing market vendors

Wind Turbine Bearing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,287.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd., Defontaine SAS, Fersa Bearings SA, Groupe Legris Industries, ILJIN Co. Ltd., IMO Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Liebherr International AG, LYC Bearing Corp., NRB Bearings Ltd., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Scheerer Bearing Corp., TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd., The Timken Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wind turbine bearing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wind turbine bearing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 GBMB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on GBMB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on GBMB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on GBMB - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on GBMB - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 BBYBGB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on BBYBGB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on BBYBGB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on BBYBGB - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on BBYBGB - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB SKF

Exhibit 108: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 109: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 110: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 111: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: AB SKF - Segment focus

12.4 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Fersa Bearings SA

Exhibit 116: Fersa Bearings SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Fersa Bearings SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Fersa Bearings SA - Key offerings

12.6 Groupe Legris Industries

Exhibit 119: Groupe Legris Industries - Overview



Exhibit 120: Groupe Legris Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Groupe Legris Industries - Key offerings

12.7 IMO Holding GmbH

Exhibit 122: IMO Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: IMO Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: IMO Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 125: JTEKT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: JTEKT Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 130: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.10 LYC Bearing Corp.

Exhibit 134: LYC Bearing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: LYC Bearing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: LYC Bearing Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 137: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 NTN Corp.

Exhibit 141: NTN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: NTN Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: NTN Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: NTN Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 145: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.14 TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 149: TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Timken Co.

Exhibit 152: The Timken Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Timken Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Timken Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: The Timken Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Timken Co. - Segment focus

12.16 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 157: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 160: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

12.17 Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Exhibit 162: Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 163: Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

