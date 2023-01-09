Wind turbine components market: Growth opportunities led by China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd, CS WIND Corp, Dongfang Electric Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine components market size is forecast to increase by USD 39.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth of the global wind power market, rising investments in clean sources of energy, and the presence of regulations that encourage power generation from renewable sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global wind turbine components market as a part of the global renewable electricity market within the global independent power and renewable electricity market. The parent global renewable electricity market covers companies engaged in generating and distributing electricity using renewable sources. The global independent power and renewable electricity market size include combined revenue generated by companies involved in the generation and distribution of independent power producers, gas and power marketing and trading specialists, and/or integrated energy merchants and renewable electricity. The market also includes manufacturers of raw materials and equipment used in the solar power market.

The market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), product (wind turbine rotor blades, wind turbine gearboxes, wind turbine generators, wind turbine towers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (onshore and offshore)

Onshore: The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The onshore market is expanding due to the advancements that have made advanced technologies commercially viable as well as the decreased cost of energy produced by onshore wind power projects. The growth of the sector is partly driven by government funding for onshore wind farms. In addition to other market-based processes like tenders, auctions, and green certificates, the new installations were driven by a number of support mechanisms like the feed-in tariff and production tax credit. These factors are driving the focused market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Related Reports:

Offshore Wind Power Market by Type, Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The offshore wind power market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 30,744.65 million. The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as competition from alternative energy sources may impede the market growth.

Portable Power Station Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The portable power station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 179.21 million. The growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages is notably driving the portable power station market growth, although factors such as long charging times for solar-powered portable power stations may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this wind turbine components market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine components market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wind turbine components market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wind turbine components market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors

Wind Turbine Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Wind turbine rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Wind turbine rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Wind turbine rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Wind turbine rotor blades - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Wind turbine rotor blades - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wind turbine gearboxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wind turbine gearboxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wind turbine gearboxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wind turbine gearboxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wind turbine gearboxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Wind turbine generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Wind turbine generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Wind turbine generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Wind turbine generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Wind turbine generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Wind turbine towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wind turbine towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wind turbine towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wind turbine towers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wind turbine towers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 CS WIND Corp.

Exhibit 123: CS WIND Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CS WIND Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CS WIND Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Dongfang Electric Corp.

Exhibit 126: Dongfang Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Dongfang Electric Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Dongfang Electric Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Emergya Wind Technologies BV

Exhibit 129: Emergya Wind Technologies BV - Overview



Exhibit 130: Emergya Wind Technologies BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Emergya Wind Technologies BV - Key offerings

12.7 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG

Exhibit 132: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Segment focus

12.8 ENERCON GmbH

Exhibit 136: ENERCON GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: ENERCON GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: ENERCON GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Envision Group

Exhibit 139: Envision Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: Envision Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Envision Group - Key offerings

12.10 Flender GmbH

Exhibit 142: Flender GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: Flender GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Flender GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.12 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Max Bogl Wind AG

Exhibit 153: Max Bogl Wind AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Max Bogl Wind AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Max Bogl Wind AG - Key offerings

12.14 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

