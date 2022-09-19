Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market to Record a CAGR of 13.46%, Relatively Unaffected LCOE to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine decommissioning services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The market is directly dependent on the number of aging wind turbines. In such scenarios, many wind farm operators are likely to decommission turbines during the forecast period by issuing contracts to specialists in wind decommissioning services. The global wind turbine decommissioning services market comprises vendors that provide different types of services, such as dismantling and transportation of dismantled components.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026

The wind turbine decommissioning services market size is expected to grow by USD 583.14 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wind turbine decommissioning services market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The relatively unaffected LCOE is driving the growth of the market. Vessel day rates, duration to complete the decommissioning activities, and assumptions on overhead costs are the key factors affecting the total decommissioning costs. Thus, with the introduction of efficient turbines, the LCOE remains relatively unaffected by decommissioning costs.

The increase in the amount of waste generated is challenging the growth of the market. Modern turbine blades are typically made from glass fiber composites and epoxy or thermoset resins. These crosslinked polymers cannot be melted or recycled. Moreover, due to their large size and weight, transporting the blades has become a logistical challenge for project operators. In addition, oil and other potentially hazardous chemicals are drained. Such activities might pose a risk to humans as well as marine life.

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The aging wind farms and the rise in regulations by agencies guiding the decommissioning process are some of the factors that are impacting the growth of this segment of the market.

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

A1Wind, DEME NV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Intertek Group Plc, Jack-up Barge B.V., NIRAS AS, Oceaneering International Inc., Principle Power Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Swire Energy Services Ltd., Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, and WorleyParsons Group are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine decommissioning services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wind turbine decommissioning services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wind turbine decommissioning services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine decommissioning services market vendors

Related Reports

Food Waste Management Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the food waste management market size is predicted to surge by USD 7.60 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Cleaning Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial cleaning services market share is projected to increase by USD 5.00 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 583.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.38 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1Wind, DEME NV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Intertek Group Plc, Jack-up Barge B.V., NIRAS AS, Oceaneering International Inc., Principle Power Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Swire Energy Services Ltd., Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, and WorleyParsons Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A1Wind

Exhibit 89: A1Wind - Overview



Exhibit 90: A1Wind - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A1Wind - Key offerings

10.4 DEME NV

Exhibit 92: DEME NV - Overview



Exhibit 93: DEME NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: DEME NV - Key offerings

10.5 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG

Exhibit 95: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Segment focus

10.6 Jack-up Barge B.V.

Exhibit 99: Jack-up Barge B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Jack-up Barge B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Jack-up Barge B.V. - Key offerings

10.7 NIRAS AS

Exhibit 102: NIRAS AS - Overview



Exhibit 103: NIRAS AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: NIRAS AS - Key offerings

10.8 Oceaneering International Inc.

Exhibit 105: Oceaneering International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Oceaneering International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Oceaneering International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Oceaneering International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ramboll Group AS

Exhibit 109: Ramboll Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 110: Ramboll Group AS - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Ramboll Group AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Ramboll Group AS - Segment focus

10.10 Swire Energy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Swire Energy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Swire Energy Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Swire Energy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

Exhibit 116: Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Segment focus

10.12 WorleyParsons Group

Exhibit 120: WorleyParsons Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: WorleyParsons Group - Business segments



Exhibit 122: WorleyParsons Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: WorleyParsons Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio