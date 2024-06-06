Wind Turbine Gearbox Market size is set to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2024-2028, Rising height and capacity of wind towers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wind turbine gearbox market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.02% during the forecast period. The wind turbine gearbox market has experienced significant growth due to decreasing costs. Improved designs, optimized raw material sourcing, and increased competition have driven down gearbox prices. Vertical integration by wind turbine suppliers has further reduced costs, which will continue to decline. Lower gearbox costs will increase demand, reduce replacement costs, and boost market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wind turbine gearbox market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Replacement and New), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Dana Inc., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Flender GmbH, Gebr. Eickhoff Maschinenfabrik and Eisengiesserei GmbH, General Electric Co., Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, ME Production Aps, Moventas Gears Oy, Nord Gear Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Wind Turbine Gearbox market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources. Key components of wind turbines, gearboxes play a crucial role in converting rotational mechanical energy into electrical energy. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing government support, and the rising need for sustainable energy solutions.

Urbanization and offshore wind energy are emerging trends in the market. Additionally, the development of more efficient and durable gearboxes is a focus area for manufacturers. The market is competitive with key players offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Market Challenges

The wind turbine gearbox market presents significant challenges for operators, service providers, and vendors due to frequent replacements and high replacement costs. A standard wind turbine has a lifespan of around 20 years, but gearboxes typically last only five to eight years. Replacement costs include service disruption, transportation, crane rentals, labor charges, and refurbishment costs, resulting in costs ranging from a quarter to over half a million dollars.

Gearbox failures increase overall operational costs for wind power projects, posing financial challenges in unsubsidized markets. Additionally, wind turbine generators face design-related issues and environmental factors that impact performance and operations.

The Wind Turbine Gearbox market faces several challenges. One key issue is the high cost and complexity of these systems. The use of advanced materials like carbon fiber and high-strength steels increases the cost. Additionally, the need for regular maintenance and repair adds to the operational expenses. Another challenge is the durability and reliability of these gearboxes.

Exposure to harsh environmental conditions and heavy loads can cause wear and tear, leading to downtime and replacement costs. Furthermore, the need for energy efficiency and lightweight designs adds to the engineering complexity. Lastly, the regulatory requirements for safety and emissions compliance add to the overall cost and complexity of wind turbine gearboxes.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Replacement

1.2 New Application 2.1 Onshore

2.2 Offshore Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Replacement- The Wind Turbine Gearbox Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources. Key players in this market include Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and GE Renewable Energy. They supply gearboxes that convert wind energy into mechanical power, enhancing turbine efficiency. The market's expansion is driven by government incentives, technological advancements, and the rising need for sustainable energy solutions. Despite challenges like high maintenance costs and complex supply chains, the future looks promising for the Wind Turbine Gearbox Market.

Research Analysis

The Wind Turbine Gearbox Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of gearboxes utilized in wind turbines. These components are essential for converting the rotational speed of the wind turbine shaft from the rotor to the electrical energy generation system. The gearbox design varies between vertical and horizontal axes, with planetary drives and helical gears being common elements. Environmental conditions, loading, and industrialization/urbanization influence the gearbox's performance and failure rate.

Business sectors, such as Wind Energy, Solar, Hydro, and Energy Storage, rely on these components for their renewable energy systems. Offshore wind farms also utilize wind turbine gearboxes, expanding their market reach. Key factors driving market growth include the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the ongoing industrialization and urbanization trends in regions like ASEAN and APAEC. Operation and maintenance of wind turbine gearboxes are crucial for ensuring their longevity and efficiency, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels.

Market Research Overview

The Wind Turbine Gearbox market refers to the industry that produces and supplies gearboxes for wind turbines. These gearboxes are essential components in wind energy conversion systems, as they increase the torque and reduce the rotational speed of the wind turbine's rotor to match the speed of the generator. The market for wind turbine gearboxes is driven by the growing demand for renewable energy sources and the increasing number of wind energy projects worldwide.

The design and manufacturing of wind turbine gearboxes require advanced engineering and materials science knowledge, as they must withstand the high loads and extreme operating conditions of wind turbines. The market for wind turbine gearboxes is competitive, with numerous suppliers offering various designs and technologies to meet the specific requirements of wind energy project developers. The market also faces challenges such as the need for continuous innovation to improve efficiency and reduce costs, as well as the need to ensure reliable and long-lasting performance to maintain the competitiveness of wind energy compared to traditional energy sources.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Replacement



New

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

