Wind turbine generator market to grow by USD 7.22 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The wind turbine generator market is driven by the rise in wind energy consumption. In addition, the decline in LCOE of wind power generation is anticipated to boost the growth of the Wind Turbine Generator Market.

Due to the depletion of conventional sources of energy and growing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, countries worldwide are slowly shifting their focus toward renewable sources. Wind power is the most efficient source of power generation among all renewable energy sources. It is also one of the most abundant sources of alternative energy. China was the leading country in terms of cumulative installed wind power capacity. Factors such as the growing awareness about the benefits of wind energy, the increasing wind energy consumption, and the increased endeavors in various countries will increase the demand for wind turbine generators during the forecast period.

Major Five Wind Turbine Generator Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers generators for all drivetrain concepts such as gearless or geared, and also for both doubly-fed and full converter type and for all power and voltage levels up to 20 MW and 15 kV.

Alxion

Alxion offers AC frameless permanent magnet generators which include 6 sizes from 145 mm up to 800 mm available in four different lengths per size and two standard rated speeds.

AVANTIS Energy Group

AVANTIS Energy Group offers a water-cooled permanent magnet synchronous generator with 690 V and 120 poles per phase (3 phases) to operate at low revolution speeds.

Bora Energy

Bora Energy develops a series of wind turbine generators specifically made for remote, industrial, and community wind, simulating large wind farm turbine features, but on a smaller scale.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. offers medium and large generators (3.2-3.8 MW at 50 or 60 Hz).

Wind Turbine Generator Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

Onshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Wind Turbine Generator Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2019-2024

