Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market size to increase by USD 6.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rapid growth of the global wind power market boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine monitoring systems market size is expected to grow by USD 6.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.42% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2023-2027

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The wind turbine monitoring systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid wind turbine monitoring systems market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the global wind power market. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including AB SKF, ACOEM Group, Advantech Co. Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Avnet Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., Envision Energy USA Ltd., ESCO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., GreenStream Data Ltd., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hexagon AB, Indutrade AB, James Fisher and Sons Plc, National Instruments Corp., NSK Ltd., Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

AB SKF: The company offers wind turbine monitoring systems namely Protean, a new diagnostic tool that helps operation and maintenance technicians concentrate on potential real performance issues, and thereby reduce the risk of false alarms.

ACOEM Group: The company offers wind turbine monitoring systems such as predictive maintenance tools namely NESTi 4.0 WebPortal, wireless monitoring systems, and online condition monitoring toolbox.

Ammonit Measurement GmbH: The company offers wind turbine monitoring systems such as ultrasonic anemometers, temperature humidity sensors, air pressure sensors and temperature humidity sensors.

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Type - The market share growth of the vibration monitoring segment is significant during the forecast period. The main function of vibration sensors is to monitor vibrations with a minimum range of between 0.1 to 100 Hz recommended to achieve reliable readings.

By Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the demand in the region include the rising population and an enhanced standard of living in APAC. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global wind turbine monitoring systems market by value?

What will be the size of the global wind turbine monitoring systems market in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wind turbine monitoring systems market

What main segments make up the global wind turbine monitoring systems market

Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, ACOEM Group, Advantech Co. Ltd., American Superconductor Corp., Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Avnet Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., Envision Energy USA Ltd., ESCO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., GreenStream Data Ltd., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hexagon AB, Indutrade AB, James Fisher and Sons Plc, National Instruments Corp., NSK Ltd., Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

