Wind Turbine Pitch System Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Awareness about the Usage of Renewable Energy| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Analysis Report by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wind-turbine-pitch-system-market-industry-analysis

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Drivers & Challenges

The awareness about the usage of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the wind turbine pitch system market growth. Wind turbines use wind as their primary source of energy and have no negative impact on the environment. Furthermore, most nations have signed international protocols under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which require them to establish sustainable energy mechanisms to aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, such beneficial attributes of renewable energy will drive wind turbine pitch system market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high failure rate of wind turbine components is one of the factors hindering the wind turbine pitch system market growth. A wind turbine is built by integrating various technologies and components, ranging from aeronautics, hydraulics, automation, and others. For instance, the major components used in wind power generation comprise the gearbox, generator, and others that require regular maintenance to ensure safe and efficient operation. The turbine's generator, which converts rotational energy into electrical energy, accounts for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Any damage to the wind turbine generator will adversely impact the entire operation of the wind turbine. This, in turn, will increase the cost of failure and there thereby limit the market growth.

To know about more drivers, and challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Wind Turbine Pitch System Players:

The wind turbine pitch system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.

ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Bosch Rexroth AG

CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd.

FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd. Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

DEIF AS

ENERCON GmbH

General Electric Co.

Hydratech Industries

KEBA AG

Mita-Teknik

Moog Inc.

Nidec ASI SpA

OAT GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the market segmentation - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Report:

The renewable energy investment market share is expected to increase by USD 168.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.59%. Download a free sample now!

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 377.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Bosch Rexroth AG, CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., DEIF AS, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hydratech Industries, KEBA AG, Mita-Teknik, Moog Inc., Nidec ASI SpA, OAT GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

Exhibit 94: ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 95: ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 DEIF AS

Exhibit 97: DEIF AS - Overview



Exhibit 98: DEIF AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: DEIF AS - Key offerings

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 100: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hydratech Industries

Exhibit 105: Hydratech Industries - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hydratech Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Hydratech Industries - Key offerings

10.8 KEBA AG

Exhibit 108: KEBA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: KEBA AG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: KEBA AG - Key offerings

10.9 Mita-Teknik

Exhibit 111: Mita-Teknik - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mita-Teknik - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mita-Teknik - Key offerings

10.10 Nidec ASI SpA

Exhibit 114: Nidec ASI SpA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nidec ASI SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nidec ASI SpA - Key offerings

10.11 OAT GmbH

Exhibit 117: OAT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: OAT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: OAT GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 120: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio