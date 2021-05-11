Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market to grow by USD 6.97 Billion during 2021-2025, Acciona SA and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the wind turbine rotor blade market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The onshore application segment led the market in 2020.
- What is the major trend in the market?
A rise in the number of offshore wind farm installations will impact the market positively during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a rate of about 5%.
- What is the YOY for 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 4.37%.
- How big is the APAC market?
45% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, General Electric Co., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., UNISON Co, ltd., and Vestas Wind System AS are some of the major market participants. Although the decreasing LCOE of wind energy will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as competition from alternative sources of energy are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wind turbine rotor blade market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wind turbine rotor blade market report covers the following areas:
- Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size
- Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Trends
- Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising wind turbine installations as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine rotor blade market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine rotor blade market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wind turbine rotor blade market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine rotor blade market vendors
