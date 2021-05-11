Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market to grow by USD 6.97 Billion during 2021-2025, Acciona SA and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Download Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The onshore application segment led the market in 2020.

The onshore application segment led the market in 2020.

A rise in the number of offshore wind farm installations will impact the market positively during the forecast period.

A rise in the number of offshore wind farm installations will impact the market positively during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of about 5%.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of about 5%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 4.37%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 4.37%.

45% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, General Electric Co., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., UNISON Co, ltd., and Vestas Wind System AS are some of the major market participants. Although the decreasing LCOE of wind energy will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as competition from alternative sources of energy are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wind turbine rotor blade market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wind turbine rotor blade market report covers the following areas:

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Size

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Trends

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising wind turbine installations as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine rotor blade market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine rotor blade market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wind turbine rotor blade market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine rotor blade market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Material

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Others

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acciona SA

General Electric Co.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Senvion SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

TPI Composites Inc.

Vestas Wind System AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

