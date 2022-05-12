Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe - 40% of Growth to Originate from European Union| OEM segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the wind turbine services market in Europe by Type (OEM, ISP, and in-house), Application (onshore and offshore), and Geography (Germany, UK, Spain, Rest of the European Union, and Rest of Europe).

The wind turbine services market share growth in Europe by the OEM segment will be significant during the forecast period. OEMs in the wind industry provide wind turbine services to wind farm owners for the wind turbines sold to them directly in the form of warranty or service agreements. Repair and maintenance activities are expected to be the major revenue generators for the OEMs. The repowering of wind turbines due to the presence of aging wind farms will also contribute a major share of revenue to the OEMs. The rise in the number of upcoming projects in Europe in both onshore and offshore environments will drive the OEM segment during the forecast period

Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe: Rise in wind energy consumption to drive growth

Countries are shifting their focus from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources to produce power. Wind power is considered to be the most efficient source of power among all renewable energy sources. Europe held 59% of new wind capacity installations in 2019 and remained the largest market for offshore wind power. The increased focus of this region to tap wind energy potential bodes well for the growth of the wind turbine monitoring systems. Thus, the growing installation of wind turbines will add to the application of wind turbine monitoring systems and thus drive demand in the market focus during the forecast period. Countries such as Denmark, Spain, Germany, and the UK produce over 10% of their power by using wind energy. With increased wind energy consumption, it is expected that the demand for wind turbine monitoring systems will grow over the next few years.

Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe: Intermittency associated with the generation of power from renewable sources to hamper growth

Intermittency is a common challenge associated with the generation of power from renewable sources. Unlike solar PV and water, the availability of wind is not uniform. The wind speed is low during the night and increases at dawn. It remains high throughout the day and reaches its maximum by dusk. Fluctuations in the wind speed depend on seasons as well. For instance, the wind speed is high during winter and low during summer. The deployment of backup solutions can address the intermittency of wind power to an extent. However, climatic changes can cause uncertainty in generating wind power. Therefore, the intermittency of wind power affects the adoption of wind turbines, which is expected to hinder the growth of the wind turbine services market in Europe during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Performing market contribution Rest of the European Union at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled E.ON SE, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, Enercon Services Inc., Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Global Wind Service, Nordex SE, Repower AG, Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind System AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ISP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

In-house - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of European Union - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

E.ON SE

Emergya Wind Technologies BV

Enercon Services Inc.

Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG

General Electric Co.

Global Wind Service

Nordex SE

Repower AG

Siemens AG

Vestas Wind System AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio