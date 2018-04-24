WindCom Names Pat Hill as Environment Health & Safety Manager

Pat Hill has more than 20 years of experience as a safety professional in the federal, public, and private sectors. Pat has successfully built and promoted safety cultures for some of the largest and most complex projects throughout the US including the Competitive Renewable Energy Zones (CREZ) for Wind Energy Transmission Texas and McAlpine Locks and Dam USCP in Louisville, just to name a few.

"I'm absolutely excited to be a part of WindCom's team. The company has tremendous potential and is poised to be a wind industry leader in safety," says Pat Hill.

Pat is a proud father of two daughters and spends his spare time volunteering as a first responder at his church. Pat grew up in Florida and has called Texas home for over ten years.

For additional information, contact: Gary Kanaby, General Manager, 281-906-9572 or via email at gary.kanaby@windcomservices.com.

Media contact:

Gary Kanaby

281-906-9572

gary.kanaby@windcomservices.com

