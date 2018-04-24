WindCom Names Pat Hill as Environment Health & Safety Manager

HOUSTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WindCom today announced that Pat Hill has been named EHS Manager. Pat Hill will direct WindCom's safety culture and implement programs that protect all onsite personnel.
"We're excited to elevate our safety culture and benefit from Pat's capabilities as WindCom continues to grow as a trusted wind blade expert," says WindCom's General Manager, Gary Kanaby.
Pat Hill has more than 20 years of experience as a safety professional in the federal, public, and private sectors. Pat has successfully built and promoted safety cultures for some of the largest and most complex projects throughout the US including the Competitive Renewable Energy Zones (CREZ) for Wind Energy Transmission Texas and McAlpine Locks and Dam USCP in Louisville, just to name a few.
"I'm absolutely excited to be a part of WindCom's team. The company has tremendous potential and is poised to be a wind industry leader in safety," says Pat Hill.
Pat is a proud father of two daughters and spends his spare time volunteering as a first responder at his church. Pat grew up in Florida and has called Texas home for over ten years.
