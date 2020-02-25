WindCom North America Hires Bruno Bellote as NOAOM (New Opportunities Ahead of Market) Manager

His professional background includes twelve years experience working in the wind blade manufacturing and service business. Recently he served as Business Development Manager at the Brazilian blades manufacturer Tecsis and prior to that as General Manager at WindCom Services South America helping to establish and grow the Business.

"I am really honored to join WindCom in this new position. I have always admired the Company and I'm confident that I can contribute to its continued success," says Bruno Bellote.

Bruno can be reached at (281) 635-0012 or bruno.bellote@windcomservices.com.

Bruno will be attending the AWEA OMS conference in San Diego this week. Plan a visit to WindCom's booth #303 to meet him.

About Wind Composites Services Company

Wind Composites Services Company (WindCom), provides fast response, on-site FRP composite repairs and maintenance for wind blades - including new sites, retrofits and inspections. The company's mobile response service teams are trained and equipped to quickly assess and make repairs from lightning strikes, shipping and installation damage, structural cracking, leading edge erosion and coating failure, blade balancing, and cosmetic/general warranty needs. Repairs can be handled prior to erection (shipping and handling damage), up-tower accessed with suspended work cage or on-site with the blade removed.

WindCom employs 100+ certified composite wind repair technicians who conduct repairs on-site. The company is based in Houston, TX. More information is available online at windcomservices.com and by phone at (281) 227-5130.

Media Contact

Bruno Bellote

WindCom

bruno.bellote@windcomservices.com

Voice (281) 635 0012

SOURCE WindCom

