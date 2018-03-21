WindCom North America Promotes Gary Kanaby to General Manager

For the last three years, Kanaby has been acting as Commercial Manager at WindCom growing market share in wind blade services with owners and operators. He has spent the previous 16 years involved in the wind blade manufacturing and service business. Previously he served as director of sales for wind energy at Molded Fiber Glass Companies (MFG Wind and MFG Energy Services) and prior to that he launched Knight & Carver Wind Group.

Gary is an active member of AWEA and currently can be contacted at gary.kanaby@windcomservices.com or (281) 906-9572.

About Wind Composites Services Company

Wind Composites Services Company (WindCom), provides fast response, on-site FRP composite repairs and maintenance for wind blades - including new sites, retrofits and inspections. The company's mobile response service teams are trained and equipped to quickly assess and make repairs from lightning strikes, shipping and installation damage, structural cracking, leading edge erosion and coating failure, blade balancing, and cosmetic/general warranty needs. Repairs can be handled prior to erection (shipping and handling damage), up-tower accessed with suspended work cage or on-site with the blade removed.

WindCom employs 100+ certified composite wind repair technicians who conduct repairs onsite. The company is based in Houston, TX. More information is available online at www.windcomservices.com and by phone at (281) 227-5130.

