Winder Farms Launches Eggnog at Costco

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winder Farms, which was recently acquired back by members of the Winder family, has worked quickly to expand its marketing channels. The company has announced that it has launched its famous eggnog in Costco warehouses. The Company has never sold its iconic products at Costco. Company Chairman & CEO, James Winder said, "We hope to reach more of our customer's demand for our products by making them available in more places. There is a lot of overlap between our target demographic and that of Costco's so it's natural to be there." Said Winder. "This is a test run to see how it goes. I'm sure Costco will be pleased with the result. Consumers love our Eggnog! We're grateful to have the opportunity to work with a great retailer like Costco"

Winder Farms' Famous Eggnog Winder Farms team in the early 1940s including George, Ned, Rich, Jerse and Pete Winder.

Winder Farms Eggnog will be in three Wasatch Front Costco locations starting Friday, December 5th, with limited inventory. "If the eggnog sells-out quickly, hopefully Costco will keep ordering throughout December," said Winder. The three locations include Bountiful, Murray and Salt Lake City, which is the largest Costco in the world. Winder hopes that, if the Costco test-run goes well, they will be invited to supply not only eggnog but also their award-winning chocolate milk to all 13 Costco locations along the Wasatch Front next year. "Nothing is guaranteed but we hope Costco will want to grow with us next year," Winder shared.

Either way, the 145 year old business plans to continue to recapture its past home delivery customer base with greater distribution, including other new retail partnerships currently in the works, to make its famous products more accessible to its past or "would-be" home delivery customers. "We have a very loyal customer base and we intend to make our products as available as possible to that base and other like-minded customers," said Winder.

Winder's eggnog product is differentiated from other eggnog products sold at Costco and some other grocery stores because it is considered "fresh" or pasteurized but not ultra-pasteurized. It is also one of the few local dairy brands. According to its website, Costco has a stated local strategy with the intention of carrying local brands if they can meet certain qualifications and needs. Winder Farms believes they are well positioned to fill that need.

Eggnog as well as Winder's other products are available to purchase online on Instacart or in-store at all Utah Smith's locations and Associated Food Stores locations including Harmon's, Macey's, Fresh Market, Dick's, Lee's, Dan's, and other independently owned Associated Food Stores. They can now add Costco to that list.

Winder Farms, founded in 1880, is the oldest continuously operating food and beverage brand in Utah.

SOURCE Winder Farms