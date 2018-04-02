Windermere Real Estate Taps Adwerx Enterprise To Power Online Listing Advertising Program

"This partnership with Adwerx represents yet another way Windermere Real Estate offers solutions for our agents that directly benefit their clients," said Scott Mitchelson, President, Windermere Services Oregon/SW Washington. "Windermere's Premier Properties program brings unique branding, targeted marketing, and advertising to high-end listings. Adwerx digital ads are a great fit for this robust program, complementing additional features such as membership in the invitation-only Luxury Portfolio International network. In Multnomah County, Windermere represents one out of every four transactions for homes listed at $900,000 or more, and we're excited to continue to expand our offerings for our luxury clientele."

Windermere's listing ads are generated automatically and formatted to Windermere's custom branding standards and specifications as soon as a listing is up for sale. The ads run for one week and can be extended and customized by the agents as necessary. In order to maximize the reach of the property for sale, the ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and websites including local and national news outlets that consumers and potential home buyers visit on a daily basis. In addition to the automated program for Premier listings, Windermere agents can choose to utilize the Adwerx program for all of their listings.

"Windermere is one of the biggest brokerages in the West, and is known for their commitment to standards of excellence," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "This program gives their agents the confidence to know that their listing advertisements will be executed instantly on their behalf."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Program launched in 2017 and has seen rapid adoption with the country's most innovative brokerages. Agents appreciate the way the "always on" program helps deliver on client expectations and win more listings. A recent survey showed that 94% of agents saw the technological advantage as a major asset for using in listing presentations.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than 35 million dollars towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.windermere.com.

