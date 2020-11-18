WindESCo Announces Appointment of Michael Kelly as New Advisor

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindESCo, a pioneer in renewable energy optimization, is pleased to announce experienced renewables energy veteran Michael Kelly to its Advisory Board.

Michael began his renewable energy career in the 1980s when he joined an early wind turbine technology provider installing and operating some of the first wind turbines in California. In addition to wind technology and manufacturing roles, he has held leadership and executive roles in wind and solar engineering, construction, operations, and asset management for Cannon Energy, Italian Vento Power, Enron Wind, Zilkha Renewable/Horizon Wind/EDPR Spinnaker Energy, and Juvi Solar. Mr. Kelly is a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Operations Award from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) and serves on industry advisory panels for the US Dept. of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Mr. Kelly holds an AS in Electronics Technology from Grossmont College in San Diego, California.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to our Advisory Board at this important next stage of WindESCo's evolution," said Mo Dua, Founder, and CRO of WindESCo. "As a highly respected and seasoned wind energy operations executive with a broad range of knowledge, from detailed engineering to contractual structure, we look forward to Mike's expert assistance in guiding us as we continue to grow and scale the number of wind plants using the WindESCo platform."

"I am excited to join WindESCo," said Mike Kelly, "Wind energy is facing various challenges - from reliability issues to plant underperformance – and I believe WindESCo uniquely combines domain expertise, analytics, and machine learning to provide unprecedented insights and actionable recommendations to owners to improve performance each step of that journey. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Advisory members and company management to advance its truly innovative renewable energy optimization solutions."

About WindESCo, Inc.

WindESCo is a pioneer in renewable energy plant optimization. The Company's mission is to maximize the performance of its customers' assets, ensuring every renewable asset achieves its optimum energy production and reliability. WindESCo has successfully combined machine learning, analytics and domain expertise to unlock hidden capacity and increase plant output. Learn more at www.windesco.com, or connect with WindESCo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

