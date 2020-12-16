WindESCo Announces Appointment of Renewable Energy Veteran Dan Brake as New Advisor

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindESCo , the pioneer in renewable energy optimization, is excited to welcome Dan Brake to join the Company's Board of Advisors. Brake will leverage his wind energy technology expertise and industry knowledge to provide guidance and direction to the company's executive team through its continued growth and development as a renewable energy performance optimization industry leader for wind plants and beyond to other renewable energy assets.

Dan Brake has over 30 years of wind energy experience ranging from engineering and operations to policy and standards. He most recently served as Senior Director of Engineering at Nextera Energy Resources and is currently co-founder and President of the American Renewable Energy Standards and Certification Association.

"Dan is an industry executive with a unique blend of technology and leadership experience that creates a perfect fit to advise WindESCo," said Mo Dua, Founder and CRO of WindESCo. "His broad range of knowledge, from engineering to operations and beyond, as well as his deep passion for the renewable energy market will be an asset to the company as we continue to expand, develop, and scale."

"It is personally fulfilling to continue to support the renewable energy industry by helping WindESCo's focus of bringing high-valued analytics and optimization solutions to the broader renewables market" said Dan Brake. "Partnering with WindESCo will allow me to continue to drive innovation and business improvement in the market by helping owners get the most out of their renewables assets."

About WindESCo, Inc.

WindESCo is the leading renewable energy performance analytics company. The company's mission is to maximize the performance of its customers' assets, ensuring every renewable asset achieves its optimum energy production and reliability. WindESCo has successfully combined wind domain expertise and AI, with the goal of partnering with wind plant owners to increase their plant output. Additional information about WindESCo can be found at www.windesco.com .

