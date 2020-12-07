WindESCo Partners with Capital Power to Identify Tuning and Maintenance Opportunities on Canadian Wind Facilities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindESCo , a pioneer in renewable energy optimization announced today a partnership with Capital Power Corporation, a leading Canadian wholesale power generator, to assess improvements to their Canadian Wind power plants' efficiencies by leveraging the WindESCo WeBoost wind optimization platform.

WindESCo WeBoost combines advanced analytics, proprietary algorithms, and domain expertise to identify, fix, and optimize hidden wind turbine capacity. Using SCADA data, machine learning, physics, and experience models, WeBoost detects systematic yaw and pitch misalignment on individual turbines to provide recommendations and specific actions to fix inefficiencies in turbine performance.

"Yaw misalignment has a serious impact on energy capture, power quality, and the health status of wind turbines," said Mo Dua, WindESCo's Founder and CRO. "Wind operators are now able to apply advanced analytics to detect anomalies for optimal energy output. Our WindESCo platform will allow Capital Power to not only identify problems but also allow wind operators to fix these problems, ensuring turbines are performing to their maximum design capability."

"We're excited to see what we can find with WindESCo," said Jordan Heavenor, Capital Power's Senior Manager for Renewables in Canada. "We see this approach as next level analytics for us and it supports our progression in not only understanding our assets better but where we can focus our efforts."

About WindESCo, Inc.

Using patent-pending technology, analytics, and deep domain expertise, WindESCo partners with renewable energy operators to increase AEP up to 7% by unlocking the wind's hidden value. WeBoost identifies unused capacity, fixes turbines to capture that capacity, and measures the recurring results. With customers in Asia, Europe, and North America, WindESCo is leading the way to connected renewable energy plants that continuously unlock value by assessing and auto-optimizing wind plants for maximum energy production. The Company is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seville, Spain, and Asia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.windesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

