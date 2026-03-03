WINDEX® NAMED OFFICIAL GLASS CLEANING PARTNER OF THE PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS AS ASB GLASSFLOOR TAKES CENTER COURT

Windex® brings legacy of streak-free shine* to championship play as ASB GlassFloor makes

official U.S. debut

RACINE, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windex®, a brand trusted by generations for its famous streak-free shine, has been named the Official Glass Cleaning Partner of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Tournaments.

The 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will mark the first official U.S. competition on the ASB GlassFloor LED court, which features integrated technology capable of displaying dynamic digital graphics beneath the playing surface. The court brings next-generation visuals and innovation to fans both in-arena and on broadcast.

As the trusted name in glass cleaning, Windex® will serve as presenting partner of the Windex® Glass Court Cleaning Crew, the team responsible for helping maintain the ASB GlassFloor throughout tournament play to ensure the court remains ready for competition.

"We're always looking for ways to push beyond traditional sponsorship categories and create partnerships that feel authentic to the moment," said Big 12 Chief Revenue Officer Sean Desmond. "With the introduction of the ASB GlassFloor LED court at our Basketball Tournaments, working with Windex is a great example of that philosophy in action, and we're excited to showcase their brand to our fans in a creative, engaging way."

Big 12 fans will see the Windex® Glass Court Cleaning Crew on court throughout tournament play, styled as high-rise window cleaners in glass-care themed uniforms featuring Windex®-branded shirts, mops and towels – a playful nod to the "glass" competition surface.

Beyond the court crew, Windex®'s presence will extend across the championship environment, including dynamic on-court moments powered by the ASB GlassFloor's LED capabilities and shareable content across the conference's social channels that connect fans to the action in real time.

"'Cleaning the glass' means something powerful in basketball, and fittingly, it has defined our brand for generations," said a Windex® brand spokesperson. "For 90 years, Windex® has stood for clarity and performance - values that resonate deeply in the game"

As Official Glass Cleaning Partner, Windex® brings a broad portfolio designed for today's surfaces – from its iconic streak-free glass cleaners to multi-surface and outdoor solutions, as well as electronic wipes formulated for modern screens and LED displays.

The 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament will take place March 4–8/9, followed by the Men's Basketball Tournament March 10–14. For more information, visit www.big12sports.com. To learn more about Windex® and its portfolio of glass, multi-surface, outdoor and electronic cleaning solutions, visit www.Windex.com.

About Windex®

Introduced in 1936 as a window cleaner, Windex® Glass Cleaner quickly became an icon of streak-free shine. Later that same year, an automobile-sized package called "Automobile Windex" was introduced. In 1992, SC Johnson acquired The Drackett Company, bringing Windex® into its family of trusted brands. From windows and mirrors to picture frames and phone screens, Windex® products help keep the glass in our lives bright, clear, and streak-free. With Windex®, nothing is ever lost behind a smudge — every moment can be experienced vividly and clearly, letting in all the goodness that natural light has to offer.

*Unbeatable Streak-Free Shine claim based on Windex® Original lab testing of leading competitors as reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Home Cleaning (Glass and Surface) category for the 52-week period ending 02/25/23, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright© 2023, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About the Big 12

The Big 12 is one of the nation's premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 91 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

