Windfall releases data on what it takes to be in the top 1% of every state

For each state, the minimum net worth required to qualify in the top 1% for that state is included, along with the median net worth of all homeowners with a primary residence in that state, and total homeowners with a net worth of $1 million or more. Net worth represents an individual's assets like homes, cars, and investments, less their liabilities like mortgage and other debt.

Windfall visualized the net worth required to qualify for each state and other related statistics in an interactive map and table. Reach out to the media contact below for codes you can use to embed these visualizations in your own story.

State Net worth to be in the top

1% (personal net worth) Homeowner population

with net worth $1M+ Median net worth -- all home

owners (primary residence) Alabama $1,803,910 130,567 $229,475 Alaska $1,261,447 10,558 $296,411 Arizona $2,982,899 375,536 $375,113 Arkansas $1,439,149 57,232 $194,595 California $6,806,380 3,613,018 $911,086 Colorado $3,967,712 403,322 $522,170 Connecticut $3,603,629 196,032 $369,295 Delaware $2,360,634 41,801 $329,068 Florida $3,635,565 1,325,560 $387,564 Georgia $2,207,434 377,896 $279,469 Hawaii $6,905,465 175,603 $1,139,027 Idaho $1,657,975 39,749 $331,927 Illinois $1,895,250 343,316 $244,217 Indiana $922,903 57,800 $180,654 Iowa $1,534,319 68,234 $208,306 Kansas $912,709 24,441 $198,834 Kentucky $1,562,419 98,823 $225,180 Louisiana $1,522,251 89,762 $208,740 Maine $1,508,803 26,395 $285,696 Maryland $2,824,399 308,069 $376,423 Massachusetts $4,365,167 581,742 $681,345 Michigan $1,967,866 308,760 $253,696 Minnesota $2,420,821 270,438 $353,390 Mississippi $766,205 17,035 $191,736 Missouri $1,110,749 71,969 $204,411 Montana $1,740,129 24,889 $328,842 Nebraska $1,517,525 38,495 $231,517 Nevada $3,158,259 162,927 $416,550 New Hampshire $2,701,801 70,538 $412,323 New Jersey $3,546,260 590,571 $517,010 New Mexico $1,126,122 25,323 $225,564 New York $4,241,636 1,227,892 $590,957 North Carolina $2,430,515 415,134 $286,351 North Dakota $1,498,043 14,946 $260,449 Ohio $1,509,848 234,587 $203,726 Oklahoma $1,376,750 68,417 $182,466 Oregon $3,330,527 267,425 $504,971 Pennsylvania $2,002,334 385,047 $253,313 Rhode Island $3,008,866 55,759 $417,878 South Carolina $2,334,499 192,729 $269,865 South Dakota $1,445,840 18,037 $300,294 Tennessee $2,521,778 322,209 $307,051 Texas $1,257,403 409,951 $243,436 Utah $1,762,640 78,732 $406,109 Vermont $3,105,232 55,926 $565,563 Virginia $2,807,791 416,144 $371,756 Washington $4,312,158 619,983 $589,410 Washington D.C. $5,403,750 68,303 $974,364 West Virginia $1,412,586 33,835 $217,402 Wisconsin $1,924,712 188,308 $292,358 Wyoming $1,694,186 11,083 $299,279

