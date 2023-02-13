Windgap Medical Appoints Aaron Mann as CEO, Michael Samar as CFO

The autoinjector platform company known for its wet-dry drug delivery technology deepens its leadership bench.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windgap Medical announced today it has appointed Aaron Mann as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Michael Samar as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1. Both bring significant industry tenure and experience to their roles, and with Windgap Co-Founder Brent Buchine, will lead the company's continued growth in the field of complex injectable drug delivery solutions.

"Aaron Mann brings a depth of industry experience that is a strong complement to the scientific and technical team in place today at Windgap," said Rick Russell, Executive Board Chair of Windgap. "The addition of his business acumen bolsters our ability to deliver against the promise Windgap's drug delivery platforms offer."

Prior to joining Windgap, Mann was the CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, a CDMO focused on complex drug delivery challenges, with a deep heritage in respiratory and transdermal delivery. He led the creation of Kindeva following the acquisition of assets from 3M in 2020 where he had been leading the Drug Delivery Systems Division. Before 3M, Mann held executive leadership roles at Phillips-Medisize, a medical and pharmaceutical CDMO, and Remedi SeniorCare, a pharmacy innovator serving the long-term care industry. He started his career with Bain & Company, the consulting firm, and holds degrees from the Harvard Business School and Carleton College.

"This is an exciting time to join Windgap, with multiple drug delivery platforms moving through the development life cycle," said Mann. "I look forward to helping the Windgap team to meaningfully improve the patient experience with complex injectables."

As part of its strategic hiring, Windgap Medical also selected Michael Samar as its new Chief Financial Officer. Samar brings over 20 years of experience in life sciences and biotech, serving as both a strategic partner and a financial advisor to growth-phase and impact-driven organizations while helping forge a culture of success. Prior to joining Windgap, Samar was the CFO of Assembly Biosciences. He launched his career at Johnson & Johnson and went on to gain experience supporting capital raises totaling over $1B, M&A transactions, and led a successful IPO. He currently serves on the board of Unity Biosciences.

"Windgap has made a name for itself in the difficult-to-mix category, and I look forward to accelerating our growth through enhanced operational performance and strategic oversight," said Samar, who joined in December 2022.

"With our continued growth in drug delivery, both Aaron and Michael enhance the leadership team with the experience to bring Windgap into the next phase in our company's development," adds Buchine. "This puts us even closer to helping to eliminate the current barriers of complex therapies and put better health in patients' hands."

ABOUT WINDGAP MEDICAL, INC

Windgap Medical, Inc. offers autoinjector platforms that simplify, automate, and accelerate the delivery of difficult-to-mix drugs, freeing patients, families, and potential cures from the limitations of current medical delivery technology. With an innovative design, development, and manufacturing process and an industry-leading team, Windgap's "instant solutions" create a new frontier of pharmaceuticals for partners seeking to harness its wet-dry drug delivery technology and an increased speed to market. Its first product is for the administration of epinephrine for anaphylaxis, with additional products under development in a variety of markets.

Windgap Medical, Inc. is an emerging, privately held pharmaceutical company in the Greater Boston area. For more information, visit windgapmedical.com.

