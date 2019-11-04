WINDGO Granted Secure Smart Sticker (GEI) Patent

Traditional labels on products and objects have historically been fixed in content data and can be easily altered or tampered. This new patent will provide security technology advancements in human-readable and machine-readable dynamic and secure labeling. By utilizing semipermanent reflective (non-transmissive) memory images WINDGO's new patent allows stimulus response image updates to the content data on the label itself. No external computer or device is required to maintain the display image or update the living histogram of information contained within the Smart Sticker label.

Static portions of the label utilize traditional ink printing on paper, films, plastic, metal or other printable materials while the new intrinsically dynamic portions of the label can change content magically before your eyes. Networked information from data aggregate collection engines (i.e smart phone, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc.) will create secure links that form Graphical Encoded Icon (GEI) machine-readable image updates that are tamper evident and contain secure encrypted information.

Applications include IoT compatible digital signage, UPC point of purchase tags, enhanced RFID tags, highly secure credit cards, and indicator alert signage.

Smart Stickers will be able to communicate to network hubs through wireless networks such as Bluetooth BLE, Wi-Fi, or RFID / nearfield communication (NFC), and visible light communication (VLC). Sensory and stimuli readings can be dynamically displayed, updated and graphed over time to establish baseline trends and verify histograms that can be sent to the Internet Cloud for profile driven data analytics. Applications such as smart food stickers can track perishable items by showing the user a status indication of items such as highest temperature during transport, recommended number of days to consume safely, and safety recall alerts. All of this information can be displayed in human-readable formats that are easy to read along with machine-readable bar codes and GEI geometrically encoded data patterns.

"We are very excited to receive this new Smart Sticker US patent which will allow us to provide dynamic and secure labeling that requires no external power and provides information to users as well as preparing industries for the future of the Internet of Things (IoT)," says VP of R&D, David Strumpf. "Dynamically changing information can be displayed securely and encrypted in such a way as to provide fully validated transactions along with visual indications of security confidence levels to our users. For example, a color indicator on your credit card could change from green – to yellow – to red based on suspicious activity with your card. In a suspended mode, the indicator along with your credit card number could disappear until your card is declared "secure" – all through an App on your phone."

This new technology is in line with WINDGO's emphasis on energy, resonance and vibration technologies and products. WINDGO, Inc. is focused on the IoT End-Node market expansion that is forecasted to exceed one trillion dollars by 2025. This new invention is based on technologies that evolved from the original works of inventor Fielding Staton. His invention of the Absorbud in 2013 has led to industry changing advancements in macro, micro, and nanobased technologies.

WINDGO/Newtonoid PDF US Patents Public Press Copy- Freely Distributed and found on the WINDGO website.

Inventors: Fielding Staton - Liberty, MO and David Strumpf – Columbia, MO

About WINDGO, Inc.

WINDGO, Inc . is a privately-held company based in Columbia, MO. WINDGO, Inc. has numerous patent holdings within its Intellectual Property holding company – Newtonoid, LLC which has been in the research and development business since 2013. Founded in 2016, WINDGO, Inc. has researched, developed, and produced a variety of smart products and other intelligent product subsystems in the sensory and digital markets including Absorbud, Smart Windows, Intelligent Glass Displays, Responsive Biomedical Implants, Robot Skin Membranes, the ProVector™ Measurement Projection Mapping System, the Drone Roof Chute™ Systems & Methods for Receiving Packages Delivered by Unmanned Vehicles, the Food Puck™ Assistive Cooking Device and Sensory System, the Shingle Roof Clip System and many other patents with cross-industry applications.

