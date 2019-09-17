Windham Brannon Announces Expansion Of Business Valuation Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Brannon, a leading provider of tax, assurance, accounting and advisory services, today announced a dedicated services division for its business valuation offering. While the firm has been providing business valuation advisory services for years, the decision to dedicate a division to the practice was driven by increased interest and growing client needs.

"In today's evolving marketplace, companies require a better understanding of their business valuation and how to build value into their business," said Tom Brooks, CPA, ABV, ASA and lead of the business valuation practice. "It's hard for business owners and executive teams to arrive at an objective value for their companies. We offer an independent, unbiased business valuation process that relies on well-documented research, analysis and best practices to ensure comprehensive company valuations that support smarter business decisions."

According to Statista, a provider of market and consumer data, there were 375 mergers and acquisitions valued at more than one billion U.S. dollars from January to September 30, 2018. And, Deloitte's State of the Deal: M&A Trends 2019 states the recent uptick in M&A activity shows no signs of slowing down. In this year's survey, 79 percent of respondents expect the number of deals they close in the next 12 months to increase, up from 70 percent last year.

"The increasing trend of M&As further supports the need for our specialized and focused services," said Brooks.

Windham Brannon's business valuation practice will offer the intellectual resources of the firm's professionals as well as a full suite of services including strategic financial management, back-office accounting, tax services and more.





Windham Brannon's business valuation practice offers the following:

Management Planning: Assisting business owners and executive teams by holistically valuating a company's worth and assessing transition options, whether it leads to an exit or offer.

Assisting business owners and executive teams by holistically valuating a company's worth and assessing transition options, whether it leads to an exit or offer. Estate Planning: Providing high-net-worth individuals with estate planning and gift-tax consultation as they look to transfer ownership of a business to the next generation.

Providing high-net-worth individuals with estate planning and gift-tax consultation as they look to transfer ownership of a business to the next generation. Litigation Support: Identifying, verifying and presenting in-depth financial information relating to the value of a business involved in a legal controversy.

Identifying, verifying and presenting in-depth financial information relating to the value of a business involved in a legal controversy. Financial Reporting: Full range of fair-value accounting services to meet financial reporting requirements in key areas such as purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment testing and stock compensation.

Full range of fair-value accounting services to meet financial reporting requirements in key areas such as purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment testing and stock compensation. Transaction Analysis: Delivering buy-side and sell-side valuation and analyses throughout the transaction lifecycle to give insight into whether a deal is a sound financial decision.

"Our team is one of the most highly skilled in Atlanta business valuations, with specialized industry credentials as accredited business valuators and senior appraisers," said Heidi LaMarca, managing partner, Windham Brannon. "That, along with our vast experience, help us guide high-net-worth individuals and companies of all sizes in the valuation of their businesses, company interests and intangible assets."

To learn more about Windham Brannon, please visit www.windhambrannon.com.

About Windham Brannon

Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing tax, assurance, accounting and advisory services for businesses and individuals across several industries and practices. While the firm's technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Visit www.windhambrannon.com to find out how Windham Brannon is committed to offering more to you and your business.

Media Contact:

Katelyn Stewart, Director of Marketing

Windham Brannon

(678) 510-2781

SOURCE Windham Brannon

Related Links

http://www.windhambrannon.com

