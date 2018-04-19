Windham Brannon Named A "Top Firm To Watch" In Accounting Today's 2018 Annual Ranking

Firm Also Named a Top Regional Leader for the Southeast

Windham Brannon

ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Brannon, a leading provider of tax, audit and advisory services, has been named one of the 2018 "Beyond the Top 100: Firms to Watch" by Accounting Today, and is the only Atlanta-based firm to make the ranking this year.  

Accounting Today's "Beyond the Top 100: Firms to Watch" list is part of the publication's annual ranking of the largest firms across the country and in individual regions and is based on exponential growth. Windham Brannon was also once again named a "Top Firm" for the Southeast region.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized once again by Accounting Today as a proven leader in the accounting industry," said Heidi LaMarca, CEO/Managing Partner, Windham Brannon. "Our accelerated growth and expanded practice areas and services have contributed to our continued success."

To read more about Accounting Today's "Top Firms to Watch," please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders.

About Windham Brannon
Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services for businesses, not-for-profits and high net-worth individuals. While the firm's technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Since 1957, the firm has been providing each client with exceptional proficiency, but also the personalized level of service delivered by a strong team that is driven, resourceful and well connected. Visit www.windhambrannon.com to find out how Windham Brannon is committed to offering more.

Windham Brannon Media Contacts: 


Kathy Siefert                         

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications    

Carabiner Communications

404.441.3669                           

678.461.7438

ksiefert@carabinercomms.com  

jsisko@carabinercomms.com

 

