Windham Brannon Named A "Top Firm To Watch" In Accounting Today's 2018 Annual Ranking

"We're extremely proud to be recognized once again by Accounting Today as a proven leader in the accounting industry," said Heidi LaMarca, CEO/Managing Partner, Windham Brannon. "Our accelerated growth and expanded practice areas and services have contributed to our continued success."

To read more about Accounting Today's "Top Firms to Watch," please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders.

About Windham Brannon

Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services for businesses, not-for-profits and high net-worth individuals. While the firm's technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Since 1957, the firm has been providing each client with exceptional proficiency, but also the personalized level of service delivered by a strong team that is driven, resourceful and well connected. Visit www.windhambrannon.com to find out how Windham Brannon is committed to offering more.

