Windham Brannon Names Nicole Suk Firm Shareholder

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Brannon, a leading provider of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services, has named Nicole Suk, Principal, as Shareholder at the firm.

Suk has more than 20 years of experience working primarily with multi-state and multi-national corporate, partnership and high net worth clients. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, Suk spent 10 years with Tarpley & Underwood until its merger with Windham Brannon. She also spent time working for AGCO Corporation and Equifax.

Currently, Suk serves as the firm's International Tax Practice Leader, assisting domestic and international based companies with tax planning and compliance. Her experience with large global manufacturers brings depth to the firm's experience with international taxation and issues facing globally expanding companies.

"Nicole is an integral part of our tax department, bringing years of technical expertise, as well as effective client service and leadership, to Windham Brannon," said CEO & Managing Partner, Heidi LaMarca. "I couldn't be more excited to add Nicole to this special group of leaders."

Suk graduated with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. She has served on the Board of Directors and held the position of Treasurer for the Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce, and she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (GSCPA).

About Windham Brannon

Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services for businesses and individuals across several industries and practices. While the firm's technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Visit www.windhambrannon.com to find out how Windham Brannon is committed to offering more to you and your business.

Media Contact:

Katelyn Stewart, Director of Marketing

Windham Brannon

(678) 510-2781

SOURCE Windham Brannon

Related Links

http://www.windhambrannon.com

