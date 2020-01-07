Windham Brannon Starts 2020 With The Naming Of Three New Principals

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Brannon, a leading provider of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services, announced the promotion of Thomas Brooks, Maggie Wise, and Rebekah Judge to Principal.

Thomas Brooks, CPA/ABV, ASA: Brooks has more than 20 years of experience handling valuation and litigation support matters. He specializes in guiding clients with the valuation of their businesses, business interests, and intangible assets for mergers and acquisitions, gift and estate planning, financial and tax reporting, charitable giving, strategic planning, shareholder disputes, commercial litigation, and marital dissolution. Brooks leads the firm's Business Valuation practice.

Maggie Wise, CPA: With more than a decade of service in public accounting, Wise's experience has led her to specialize in providing audit and review, accounting and financial reporting expertise to businesses spanning many industries, including manufacturing and distribution, technology, restaurant and franchise, not-for-profit and employee benefit plans. Wise also leads the firm's Restaurant practice.

Rebekah Judge, CPA: Judge has been with the firm since 2008, serving clients in the tax division. She has extensive experience in the healthcare sector, working closely with corporations and partnerships and their shareholders, partners, and employees within the field.

"The promotion of these three individuals comes as no surprise," said CEO and Managing Partner Heidi LaMarca. "Tom, Maggie and Rebekah have played key roles in the success of the firm since they arrived. I am honored to name these three individuals as Principals, and I look forward to their continued success and growth―both personally and within Windham Brannon."

About Windham Brannon

Windham Brannon is a recognized leader in providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services for businesses and individuals across several industries and practices. While the firm's technical expertise is second to none, Windham Brannon offers clients so much more. Clients find a more proactive approach, more attention to their priorities and more investment in their relationship to ensure needs are anticipated—and met with confidence. Windham Brannon takes pride in the fact that it is re-defining the role of the typical CPA firm. Visit www.windhambrannon.com to find out how Windham Brannon is committed to offering more to you and your business.

