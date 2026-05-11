Windham Capital Partners' David Kereiakes Joins AO Foundation Technology Transfer Board to Translate Surgical Innovation into Patient Impact

Backed by major medtech exits, and over 15 years of investment experience, Kereiakes joins the world's largest trauma and orthopedic surgical network to ensure its innovations reach surgeons and patients globally.

DAVOS, Switzerland and CINCINNATI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AO Foundation announced today that David Kereiakes, managing partner of Windham Capital Partners, has been appointed to its Technology Transfer Board. The AO is a medically guided, not-for-profit organization, a global network of surgeons, and the premier education, innovation, and research organization for the surgical treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders. The Technology Transfer Board provides strategic guidance to support the AO Foundation's surgeon‑led innovation and translation activities.

The gap between clinically validated product development and the patients who need better solutions is one of medtech's most persistent challenges and is the mandate this board exists to solve. The AO drives some of the most rigorous innovation in the world in trauma and musculoskeletal care, distributed through a network of more than half a million healthcare professionals spanning more than 160 countries. Kereiakes brings experience in commercialization strategy and market readiness to help ensure that scientifically validated innovations can progress responsibly from discovery to broad clinical adoption.

Over 15 years of orthopedic and trauma investing, Kereiakes has backed companies from early stage through acquisition by the industry's most consequential strategic buyers generating well over $1 billion in realized returns. His investments in companies such as PainTEQ and OrthAlign have helped bring leading-edge technologies to all patients, expanding access to advanced treatments and delivering strong clinical outcomes that were once largely limited to top academic medical centers, closely aligning with AO's mission.

"In orthopedics and trauma, the AO is the gold standard, not by reputation alone, but because of what their evidence-based research and development has meant for patients over six decades," said Kereiakes. "I've spent my career working to get validated technologies into the hands of physicians who need them. Joining this board is an opportunity to do that at the highest level, for the organization that has done more than any other to advance musculoskeletal care globally. That is not a responsibility I take lightly."

"The AO's influence is built on the trust of our global surgeon community and our obligation is to ensure that trust translates into innovations that reach patients," said Roland Herzog, Executive Director, Innovation Translation Center, AO Foundation. "David brings the clinical domain knowledge and commercial judgment our mission requires. His experience in orthopedic and trauma innovation will make us more effective on behalf of surgeons and patients worldwide."

Kereiakes joined Windham Capital Partners as managing partner in 2023 after serving as a partner at Providence Ventures, the investment and innovation arm of Providence Health, helping to shape one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the United States. He previously served as president of the Mid-America Health Investors Network (MHIN), representing more than 60 healthcare investment funds across Middle America. He holds an MBA from Xavier University's Williams College of Business and a degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About the AO Foundation

The AO Foundation is a medically guided, not-for-profit organization and global network of surgeons, serving as a premier innovator in the surgical treatment of bone fractures and disorders. It supports over half a million healthcare professionals, offering 1,000 annual educational events and managing a network of over 23,000 members across various surgical specialties. For more details, visit AO Foundation.

About Windham Capital Partners

Windham Capital Partners, founded in 2006, is a growth equity investment firm working at the intersection of medical technology, digital health, and artificial intelligence. The firm invests in transformative companies and teams improving clinical outcomes, expanding access to quality care, and creating greater efficiencies in healthcare. With deep expertise and a far-reaching network across medical devices, AI-enabled healthcare, and life sciences, Windham partners with visionary founders and entrepreneurs to develop and elevate the standard of healthcare.

SOURCE Windham Capital Partners