Windham Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List

Windham recognized for its founder-first approach and commitment to driving innovation in the converging digital health and medical technology sectors to improve the healthcare ecosystem.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Capital Partners, a leading healthtech growth equity firm focused on enabling the convergence of digital health and medical technologies that improve clinical outcomes, increase access to quality healthcare, and overcome inefficiencies throughout the healthcare ecosystem, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List.

The prestigious list celebrates the investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for our dedication to fostering long-term success in partnership with visionary founders," said Adam Fine, Founder and Managing Partner of Windham Capital Partners. "At Windham, we don't just provide capital; we provide guidance, operational support, and access to a network that helps founders navigate the complexities of healthcare and technology. This award is a reflection of our passion for helping founders realize their visions and transform healthcare."

With a unique position at the convergence of medical technology and digital health, Windham brings together over 100 collective years of industry expertise. The firm is dedicated to providing not only financial backing but also strategic guidance that is critical in navigating the intricate healthcare landscape. By reserving capital for follow-on investments and offering continuous support through all stages of growth, Windham ensures that its portfolio companies are set up for success.

"Our firm's strength lies in forming deep, lasting partnerships with founders," said David Kereiakes, Managing Partner of Windham Capital Partners. "From fueling growth and sales opportunities to recruiting key executives, connecting founders with incumbent operators, and more, we are with them every step of the way. Our goal is to not only invest in great companies but to ensure they're positioned to create a lasting positive impact in the healthcare ecosystem."

Windham prides itself on leveraging its extensive experience and deep network to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies. This collaborative approach allows the firm to provide meaningful insights and help founders overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and scale their businesses to new heights.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

ABOUT WINDHAM CAPITAL PARTNERS

Windham Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, is a growth equity investment firm working at the intersection of medical technology and digital health. The firm invests in transformative companies and teams improving clinical outcomes, expanding access to quality healthcare and creating more efficiencies in healthcare. With deep expertise and a far-reaching network across medical devices, digital health, and life sciences, Windham partners with visionary founders and entrepreneurs to develop and elevate the standard of healthcare. Supported by a network of industry experts, including an esteemed Advisory Board of business leaders, scientists, clinicians, and fund managers, Windham Capital is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering the growth of game changing healthtech solutions through the successes of its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit Windham Capital Partners .

