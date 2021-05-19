Windham Mountain Announces Over $4 Million in Capital Improvements

WINDHAM, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a historic winter season, Windham Mountain announces plans for over $4 million in capital improvements for Winter 2021/22. As the premier destination in the Catskills of New York, the resort is laser-focused on providing an "Above & Beyond" experience for skiers and riders. The curated list of improvements is meant to prioritize quality service over large-volume crowds, with a commitment to limited daily lift tickets and season pass sales for next season and beyond.

Key to the announced improvements is extending automated snowmaking to fan favorite trails Wraparound, Wonderama and Warpath Chute - allowing for quicker snowmaking startups, faster recovery from freeze/thaw cycles, and the ability to produce higher-quality snow in less time. These additions build upon the mountains already-impressive automated snowmaking capabilities.

To further-drive sustainability efforts and reduce its carbon footprint, Windham Mountain announces the addition of a PistenBully 600E+ to its fleet of snow groomers. The 600E+ is the only snow groomer in the world with a diesel-electric drive leading to 20% less fuel consumption and 20% less CO 2 emissions – making it both the cleanest and quietest snow groomer on the market. The green PistenBully 600E+ reduces environmental impact and builds toward a cleaner future without sacrificing power. Further sustainability efforts include 10 additional electric-vehicle charging stations, enhanced recycling, and energy saving measures across the resort.

The Children's Learning Center will be completely redeveloped this summer into a modern, reimagined space dedicated to getting kids on snow and learning to ski or snowboard. Dan Hogan, Director of Snow Sports School states, "the renovations to the Kid's Center will create a modern and innovative facility designed to enhance the lesson experience for young skiers and snowboarders."

On the mountain, a new "Magic Carpet" conveyer lift with overhead canopy will replace the conveyor servicing the Whisper Run beginner terrain. The overhead canopy increases reliability by keeping the conveyer snow and ice-free. The new lift will operate 7-days-a-week for learning terrain and slope access from lower parking lots and Whisper Creek condominiums.

Further improvements include a state-of-the-art Montana Challenge Ski and Snowboard tuner, featuring multiple tuning options and dedicated race tune settings for ultimate performance. A revamped Windham Mountain website is set to launch in the fall, serving as a "one-stop-shop" for information, purchases and reservations with a guest-friendly interface. New shuttle busses will improve the experience from parking lot to base lodge.

The Winwood Inn will receive further upgrades this summer. A new outdoor patio at Tavern 23 will be a great spot to try the new menu. An expanded wedding deck at the top of the mountain enables larger gatherings. And mountain bikers will want to see the improvements to the Bike Park slated to open June 19.

Windham Mountain Resort is the premier year-round mountain resort destination within two and a half hours of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails serviced by 12 lifts, the Resort offers six terrain parks, an award-winning snowsports school, lodging, on-mountain dining, an Adventure Park, a full-service spa, and much more. Summer brings a range of activities including simple mountain getaways, events and festivals, extraordinary weddings, and energizing corporate gatherings. Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its World Cup course and also features a three-mile-long signature beginner trail. Windham Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere.

