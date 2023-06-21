Windham Venture Partners Hires Successful Healthcare Investor, David Kereiakes, And Expands Presence in the Midwest

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Venture Partners, a leading healthtech venture capital firm focused on enabling the convergence of digital health and medical technologies in innovative ways that improve clinical outcomes, increase access to quality healthcare, and overcome inefficiencies throughout the healthcare ecosystem, announced today the appointment of David Kereiakes as Managing Partner. Kereiakes, who brings more than a decade of experience investing in innovation in the healthcare industry, will be leading the firm's new Cincinnati office and establishing an active presence in the Midwest.

As an investor and board member, Kereiakes has helped healthcare entrepreneurs realize more than $1 billion in value. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in leading or co-leading more than $250 million in private placements. Prior to joining Windham, Kereiakes helped lead Providence Ventures, a venture capital fund wholly owned by Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the United States based in Renton, Washington.

In this role, he led numerous investments in digital health and medical technology on behalf of the fund and System. Prior to joining Providence, he helped lead the healthcare investment team at RC Capital, one of the most active and experienced healthcare growth equity funds. Kereiakes will be working alongside Adam Fine, the Co-Founder, General Partner, and CEO of Windham Venture Partners.

"After many years growing Windham, we believe the time has come to scale the firm with higher-caliber leaders who expand our knowledge and experience investing in and building companies at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences and technology. With a remarkable track record as an investor, health system leader, innovator, and catalyst for meaningful change, David brings a rich network and a wealth of experience to Windham," said Adam Fine. "The strategic appointment, bringing David back to Cincinnati, enables Windham to tap into and support the incredible innovation happening in Ohio and other Midwestern states, which often do not receive the same level of attention from investors as do cities like New York, Boston, and San Francisco."

Cincinnati presents a strong market for health innovation with 5 of the top 6 largest employers being health systems or research centers. The Midwest in turn, represents a large, diverse, populous region with a vibrant, rapidly-growing tech economy but consistently receives less than 5% of all VC funding, with New York, California and Massachusetts receiving more than three quarters of all VC dollars in recent years according to Statista.com .

While in Seattle, Kereiakes helped shape strategic directives, supported new technology and service evaluations, and served as a Core Leader for Providence. He was actively involved in driving strategic growth initiatives for Providence St. Joseph Health, shaping the future of one of America's largest comprehensive health care organizations. Additionally, Kereiakes served as President and Board Member of Mid-America Health Investors Network (MHIN), where he represented more than 60 active healthcare funds and hundreds of investment managers helping to enhance collaboration amongst firms and shape public policy.

"Windham has an incredible track record of supporting entrepreneurs with the highest level of integrity and respect. They are truly transforming how care is delivered globally," said Kereiakes. "My heritage comes from a long line of physicians, nurses, and caregivers, which enabled me to witness firsthand both the sacrifices local healthcare heroes make, and the rigor and stress of their profession. I also recognize the urgent need to support them with innovations that streamline and advance how care is delivered to all of us in our most vulnerable state, and improve the outcomes and experiences for all who engage with our healthcare systems."

ABOUT WINDHAM VENTURE PARTNERS

Windham Venture Partners is a New York-based venture capital firm, founded by Adam Fine, Joe Proto and Roger Fine. Windham focuses on the convergence of medical technology and digital health to support and build game-changing, life-saving technologies. With an experienced internal team augmented by an Advisory Board of esteemed business leaders, scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and fund managers, the firm brings together a wealth of expertise and trusted insights. Windham Venture Partners invests in individuals and teams who solve challenging problems and develop category-defining products in healthcare. With a unique network spanning pharmaceuticals, medical devices, digital health, and life sciences venture funds, Windham Venture Partners is committed to the growth and success of their portfolio companies and the transformation of healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.windhamvp.com/

