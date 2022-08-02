Winding Wire Market, Expansion of Power Generation And T&D Network to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expansion of power generating, and T&D networks is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the worldwide winding wire sector. In nations like China and India, the production of power is rising quickly. Large quantities of winding wires are needed for the electric generators found in hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants.

By 2026, it is anticipated that the US and Germany would have invested about USD 135 billion in the creation of the smart grid. These elements will fuel market expansion throughout the upcoming years. However, factors such as high fragmentation of the market limit consistent increases in asp and will challenge market growth. Read Sample Report right now!

APAC will be the leading region with 78% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The copper segment's winding wire market share will expand significantly. Since copper has significantly better mechanical and electrical qualities than aluminum, it is widely utilized to make winding wire. Additionally, the copper winding is more resistant to corrosion than aluminum winding and requires less frequent inspection and upkeep. The segment growth will be fueled by the high current carrying capability of copper wires of a particular diameter compared to similar aluminum wires. Download Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the winding wire market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Winding Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Insulation Co. Pvt. Ltd., EL Sewedy Electric Co., Elcowire Group AB, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., G. K. Winding Wires Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Wire, KEI Industries Ltd., Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, REA MAGNET WIRE Co., Sam Dong America, Shanghai Metal Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SUZHOU WUJIANG XINYU ELECTRICAL MATERIAL Co. Ltd., Synflex Elektro GmbH, Vimlesh Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Zhengzhou LP Industrial Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials " Research Reports

