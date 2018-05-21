Windle Mechanical Solutions Inc Awarded AS9100D / ISO 9001-2015 Certification for Philadelphia, PA Facility

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Windle Mechanical Solutions, a leading manufacturer of machined components and assemblies, is pleased to announce the AS9100D / ISO 9001-2015 Certification of their Philadelphia, PA facility Quality Management System.

AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management Standard, specific to Aerospace, Aviation, and Defense Industries. This certification reflects the Windle commitment to meeting and exceeding the stringent requirements associated with the manufacturing of machined components and assemblies for these industries.

The AS9100D Certification is an internationally recognized series of standards for quality management systems within the aviation, defense and space industries.

Pete Windle, President and CEO states, "Independent auditing was performed by our registrar BSI in April, 2018 and the company received zero non-conformance reports. I applaud all of our coworkers, as this achievement is the result of the hard work of our entire team. Our customers require us to meet the highest and most demanding standards in all aspects associated with the component parts and assemblies we manufacture. Our continued certification is proof that our company growth aspirations are rooted in sustainable, well defined, and documented procedures that this certification requires."

About Windle Mechanical Solutions Inc

Windle Mechanical Solutions Inc, located in Philadelphia, PA is a premier machined product and assembly manufacturer. An industry leader, the company focus is on the custom manufacturing of low volume, complex machined components and assemblies for its diverse OEM customer base. As a "Service Focused" manufacturer, the company employs it's T/2 concept to solve the most challenging machining challenges for their customers. Windle Mechanical Solutions Inc is a fully certified AS9100D and ISO 9001-2015 company.

Contact:

6601 Marsden Street

Philadelphia, PA 19135

Office: 215-624-8600

www.windlemechanical.com

e-mail: 195608@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windle-mechanical-solutions-inc-awarded-as9100d--iso-9001-2015-certification-for-philadelphia-pa-facility-300651779.html

SOURCE Windle Mechanical Solutions Inc

Related Links

http://www.windlemechanical.com

