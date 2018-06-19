Windmill Announces Rivetz Partnership

Cybersecurity Ventures anticipates that cybersecurity damages will total more than $6 trillion globally, up from $3 trillion in 2015. By leveraging the Cognida network, Rivetz will offer its customers more secure and seamless access to blockchain agnostic security tools. By adding Rivetz to its growing list of partners, the Cognida Network further showcases its focus on providing blockchain agnostic solutions for the enterprise.

"By combining the security and data integrity tools available with Rivetz and the Cognida Network, the two companies offer enterprise customers a flexible suite of tools to more easily secure identities and administer data permissions," said Michael Hathaway, Co-Founder & CEO of Windmill Enterprise.

"Enterprises face the daunting challenge authenticating thousands of users in a plethora of environments and granting them the appropriate access to information," said Steven Sprague, CEO of Rivetz. "By joining forces with Windmill, we offer enterprises an easy-to-use solution that leverages the powerful cybersecurity capabilities of both TEE and the blockchain."

Rivetz supports advanced security capabilities that provide owners with account-enhanced protection, assuring integrity of messaging and applications. Their technology provides verifiable security controls for blockchain transactions. The Rivetz solution leverages technology that is already built in to hundreds of millions of mobile devices to assure the keys and transactions cannot be altered or stolen by malware infecting the operating system.

The Cognida Network, expected to go live July 20th, is a secure service network layer that operates on top of the Internet. It establishes trusted service and data relationships between enterprises and service providers, enabling enterprise customers to administer and enforce their security policy requirements at each service interface on the network. This news follows the Company's earlier reveal of the Cognida Network at the World Blockchain Forum.

About Cognida

The Cognida Network and its open source platform enabling enterprises to enforce their security and access permissions policies on connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Cognida's technology was developed by Windmill Enterprises and is being contributed to the Cognida Foundation, a US-based, non-profit organization that will be governed by its members. Learn more at http://www.cognida.network

About Windmill Enterprise

Windmill Enterprise was co-founded by Michael Hathaway of Information Xchange, Inc, and Bing Byington of CareConnex. It is a Delaware C corporation and the initial developer of Cognida, an open source platform enabling enterprises to more securely manage connected devices, systems and shared information using blockchain agnostic technology. Windmill is a founding member of the Cognida Foundation. Learn more at www.windmillenterprise.com.

About Rivetz

Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device plays a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to produce high assurance data and benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Windmill Enterprise Media Contact

Grace Keith

Caliber Corporate Advisers

grace@calibercorporate.com

202.294.2529

Rivetz Media Contact

Nikki Dance

FortyThree, Inc.

Rivetz@43pr.com

831.401.3175

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windmill-announces-rivetz-partnership-300668246.html

SOURCE Rivetz

Related Links

http://www.rivetz.com

