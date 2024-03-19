WINDMILL, THE IPHONE OF AIR CONDITIONING, LAUNCHES STATE-OF-THE-ART AIR CIRCULATOR + FAN

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windmill, dubbed as the "iPhone of Air Conditioning," is transforming the home air care sector with its contemporary window AC units and digital-first central air filter offering. Just in time for Spring and Summer, the brand has launched their latest smart innovation - The Windmill Air Circulator and Fan - marking yet another milestone in their industry-shaping journey.

Windmill was started in 2020 by Co-Founders/Brothers Mike Mayer and Danny Mayer, alongside Ryan Figlia with a singular mission: to modernize home air and comfort. They initially reimagined the lackluster, traditional window AC, which made the brand an instant viral hit on social and landed them early on in retailers like PC Richard and Son, Homedepot.com, Wayfair, and others. Last year, Windmill launched an award-winning upgrade to their Original AC that is 9X quieter and 35% more efficient than other non-inverter ACs. And now, Windmill is bringing its new technology and software, intuitive design, and customer-first approach to their new line of air circulators and fans.

Windmill's latest product, The Windmill Air Circulator and Fan, was designed with 5 speeds and versatility in mind. Use it as a personal/desk fan on speeds Whisper (under 19 dBs), Low, and Medium or as a whole room air circulator on High and Boost (over 380 CFM). The fan is 29% more powerful, 25% smaller, and 20% quieter than other traditional fans in its class.

Why did Windmill choose air circulators and fans as their next line of products? An air circulator can help better distribute cool air from air conditioners around the room, eliminating cold and warm spots and ensuring even comfort throughout the whole room. Given Windmill's eco-mindedness, they are encouraging customers to use the new fan alongside the Windmill AC (on lower fan speed and cooling settings). According to Science Direct, research has shown that using a fan with an AC, versus just an AC alone, has the potential to reduce energy demand (by up to 76%) and associated greenhouse gas emissions. You can also use an air circulator and fan to distribute warm air around a room in the winter.

The Windmill Fan can be controlled from anywhere using the Windmill Air app (#1 rated AC app), available for smartphone users on Android and Apple. Using the Windmill Air app, you can set a timer, build automations (to control the fan with your other Windmill products), and operate the fan remotely.

Additional features of The Windmill Air Circulator and Fan include:

Whisper mode starting at 19dBs (Quietest fan of its size)

Boost mode at over 380 CFM (29% more powerful vs. others of its size)

Memory function, so you don't have to cycle through to your favorite speed every time

App with automations, voice, and scheduling

Smooth, easy-tilt angle adjustment

Internal parts made with recycled materials

A detachable front panel for easy cleaning

7"L x 8" W x 10" H inch dimensions (25% smaller vs. others in its class)

…and so much more.

The Windmill Fan retails for $79 and is available online at windmillair.com . It comes in a host of colors, including: White, Black, Marine (Navy), Pink, and Butter.

For more on Windmill, visit: windmillair.com and follow along on Instagram: @windmillair .

SOURCE Windmill