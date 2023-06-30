Windoor Façade Expo Will Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary in 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windoor Façade Expo, the trading platform for launching new products, new technologies in comprehensive industrial supply chain for window, door and façade in China, will celebrate the 30th anniversary with most coveted showcase from 11th to 13th March 2024 at the Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou, China.

Themed "Unstoppable", Windoor Façade Expo 2024 will not only present the success stories of old brands in China, but also be a grand showcase of most innovative and amazing brands from window door equipment, façade materials, fire-resistant materials, hardware, powder coating, profiles, structural sealant, window door system around the world.

For this highly anticipated 30th edition, 700 exhibitors and brands are expected to gather in Guangzhou in March 2024 taking an expansive exhibition area of up to 90,000 square meters. More than 500+ entries of new building projects, unique construction designs and innovative products of the year are expected to be submitted to The Polaris Award of Construction, an industry award of the exhibition. Only the finalists, around 10% of submissions can take center stage and show their excellent concepts and cutting-edge technologies at the show floor.

Windoor Expo2023 - Facts & Figures

The 29th edition concluded successfully in April 2023 and attracted 571 exhibitors and 68,842 visitors. The exhibition presented pioneering products and services, and compelling business proposals, covering an exhibition space of 80,000 square meters.  

The Architecture Technology Conference, a concurrent event running along the expo, gathered 52 renowned keynote speakers sharing their inspiring case studies and brilliant ideas about green buildings, intelligent buildings, technological innovation within the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry. Up to 3,000 conference attendees engaged in over 100 sub-conferences and discussions.

Find more information about the show, visit at www.windoorexpo.com .

About the Organizer - Jianke Citiexpo Co., Ltd

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B Events organizer in the world. IM's portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Jianke Citiexpo is one of its joint ventures in China and host Windoor Façade Expo, the Architecture Technology Conference, along with industry awards and trainings in Guangzhou every year. 

